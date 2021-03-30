Paris Jackson Doesn't Want to Just Bank on Her Name: 'I Should Earn Everything'

YouTube

"It's about earning it, not just being entitled to certain things."

Paris Jackson may be the daughter of the King of Pop, but she believes in making it on her own.

While appearing on the latest episode of Naomi Campbell's YouTube series, "No Filter," the 24-year-old model/musician opened up about why it's important for her to work hard for her accomplishments.

"I'm a full believer that I should earn everything," Paris said after Naomi pointed out that her guest doesn't need to go to casting calls because people "know" who she is. "I go to auditions. I work hard. I study scripts. I do my thing," Jackson added.

Paris, who is the second child and only daughter of the late Michael Jackson, said that drive to not have everything handed to her was part of her upbringing.

"If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys R Us, we had to read five books," she explained. "It's about earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking, oh I got this. It's like working for it, working hard for it. It's something else entirely. It's an accomplishment."

While she traveled around the world growing up, Paris noted that her dad made a point to show her and her siblings a wide variety of cultures.

"It was a blessing and privilege to be able to experience so much at a young age," she explained. "My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, hotel hopping, five-star places, but it was also like we saw everything. We saw third-world countries and we saw every part of the spectrum."

The singer also spoke about her music career throughout the interview and shared how her famous family, including her late father, has influenced her.

"I'm obviously a fan. I know all the lyrics to all of [his] songs," Paris told Naomi. "I feel like every part of my childhood will always influence how I am today, whether it's [through] experiences or like all of the music we listened to."

"[My dad] loved classical music, jazz, hip hop and R&B, and obviously the Motown stuff but also like radio's Top 40," she continued. "He loved rock music, soft rock, The Beatles, so we grew up around all of that. I feel like all of that influences my stuff."

Naomi, of course, also asked Paris about her modeling career -- honing in on the moment she made her runway debut in Jean Paul Gautier's final runway show in January 2020.

"I'm pretty sure I cried when I got the casting," Paris recalled. "It's an honor. It really [was] an honor."

Campbell -- who has known Paris since she was a little girl -- mentioned that she hopes to share the runway with Paris one day.

"I'd love to be able to say that we did a fashion show together," the supermodel said. "I mean, I'm 50 so I don't know how many more fashion shows I'm going to be doing, but I'm not done yet. I would love to be able to do one with you, that would be a lot of fun."

"That would be an honor. I would absolutely love to do one with you," Paris replied. "Let's manifest it."

See more from the interview in the full video, above!