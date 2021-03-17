Prince Reveals Greatest Lesson Michael Jackson Taught Him, How Paris is Like Their Iconic Dad

YouTube/Getty

"I can't say enough great things obviously about the time that I spent with my father."

Prince Jackson revealed the "guiding principle" his father, Michael Jackson, bestowed upon him.

During a candid interview on "The Mix," the eldest son of the late pop star, 24, reflected on the wisdom he received while growing up under the spotlight of the famous family.

“You know, there are so many nuggets there that are just so close to my heart that I feel like they're applicable at all times," he began. "But the one that is my guiding principle is that 'You never stop learning.'"

"I graduated L.M.U. and that doesn’t mean that I stopped learning," he continued. "And my father would say something along the lines of, 'The minute you stop learning is the minute that you're going to start dying.'"

He then discussed when he first realized that his father was a music icon and revered around the world.

"I was growing and getting older and I saw, you know, that people would follow us around. People would just want to reach out and touch my dad. But it was really when I was like maybe around 10 or 11 in the Middle East when I was watching a video of my father performing. He's performing outside and you see this sea of people and there's people fainting in the audience."

He continued with a laugh, "And I asked my dad, I'm like, 'Why are they fainting? I see you every day.'"

Prince also had great things to say about his sister Paris, recalling how he worked with her on a music video when she was just starting out singing.

"When we were putting together this project -- and it was one of her first songs that she wanted to come out -- it’s difficult to be vulnerable with yourself, and when I first saw my sister sing, I knew this is what she needed to do," he explained.

“So, I just wanted to help her out and be of assistance and take on that 'big brother' and protective role, to make sure and help it go along as smoothly as possible. And when we were working together, I saw a side of my sister that I had never seen before, which was her professional work side."

"She showed up on time and was very on the point," he added. "And, she -- like my dad -- she has a vision for how she wants things to play out."

Prince's father died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home outside Los Angeles in 2009 at the age of 50. He is survived by Prince, Paris, 24, and Blanket, 19.