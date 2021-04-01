Bob Odenkirk Recalls Secretly Taping Jeremy Irons Yelling at Him on SNL: 'He was So Mad'

YouTube/Getty

Bob Odenkirk's four-year stint as a writer on "Saturday Night Live" included a few rough run-ins with some of the celebrity hosts.

During an appearance on Thursday's "The Howard Stern Show," the "Better Call Saul" vet confirmed George Steinbrenner once went off on him and Conan O'Brien at the sketch comedy show, but the late New York Yankees owner's tirade paled in comparison to one by a famous British actor.

"You know who really yelled at me? Jeremy Irons," Odenkirk claimed. "Because Rob Schneider and I had written this monologue, I think, and it wasn't great."

"He was right," he added with a laugh. "He was really mad. He was so mad."

Odenkirk then did his best Irons impression as he explained what the Oscar winner screamed at him.

"I mean, I've got this -- you have me doing this -- I can sing, I can dance. I can juggle. I'm a Shakespearian trained actor and you have me doing this!"

The "Nobody" star even confessed to secretly recording the whole incident, as he told Stern, "I had a little recorder, and I taped it because I loved it so much. I played it for many people. I don't know where it is now. It's at the bottom of a bin somewhere."