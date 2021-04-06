'How Will I Know If I'm Pregnant?' Yahoo Answers to Shut Down Forever

Yahoo!/Getty

"If you die in Canada do you die in real life?"

When you have a question, you Google it.

But when you have a stupid question — and you don't mind getting stupid answers — you go to Yahoo Answers.

Alas, not anymore.

The legendary knowledge base is finally coming to a close, the company sadly announced.

"Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th, 2021 (Eastern Time) and beginning April 20th, 2021 (Eastern Time) the Yahoo Answers website will be in read-only mode," it now warns at the top of the site, bringing to a close 16 years of the worst/best information money can't buy.

For years internet users have asked posed such metaphysical and philosophical conundrums like "If you die in Canada do you die in real life?"; "Am I older than my older brother?"; "Can a spider legally own a gun?" and so, so many "Can I get pregnant if I....?" questions.

No matter how bizarre, confusing or downright stupid the questions were, there was always someone who made a genuine effort to give an authentic answer, and restore just a little bit of faith in humanity.

In a note to the active Yahoo Answers community, the company accepted that what was once "a key part" of its products and services had "become less popular over the years," thus they have decided to shift resources away to other products.

The melancholy news was met with widespread sadness online, and could be summarized in this single tweet:

how will I know if I’m pregnant https://t.co/oHZjp7AlsL — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) April 5, 2021 @blaireerskine