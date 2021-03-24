Chrissy Teigen Says Goodbye to Love/Hate Relationship with Twitter by Deleting Account

In a series of tweets Wednesday night, the one-time queen of the clapback (and yes, she addresses that, too), explains how the negativity finally became too much for her to handle.

Is it even still Twitter if Chrissy Teigen isn't part of it? The social media platform found out what that world looks like after the queen of the clapback's Twitter page went dark.

It turns out that being in the center of a constant barrage of online abuse over everything from sharing recipes to silly jokes to even opening up about her recent miscarriage became too much for the woman so many thought was unflappable.

"I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter," she wrote as part of her lengthy farewell thread. "I've taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised."

It may come as no surprise that the same subculture of Twitter that she's talking about helped elevate her into the top trending topics for her major decision after a decade on the platform.

Reactions to her decision were pretty evenly divided between her supporters saddened by the decision and angry at those people who bullied her into stepping away, and those self-same bullies celebrating a so-called victory. They were thrilled that they'd made her so miserable over something that used to bring her joy that she felt she had to abandon it.

"It's time for me to say goodbye," wrote Teigen as part of her farewell. "This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something."

She also addressed the oft-used descriptor of her as a clapback queen, writing, "My goal is to make people happy. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

She went on to say that she's allowed her "desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off" affect how she uses Twitter, admitting that it's shaped her into "a different human than I started out here as!"

While admitting that she's grown over the years in part because of being held accountable by her followers, but in all those years she never "learned how to block out the negativity."

Ultimately, she just owned her reality. "I'm just a sensitive shit, okay!?" she wrote. "I don't wanna be this way! I just am!"

In concluding her thread, she summed up her decade-long experience with Twitter and her followers, saying "I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."

You can check out a cross-section of reactions to Teigen's huge decision below. And for her fans who will miss keeping up with her, she does appear to be remaining active on Instagram, at least for the time being.

