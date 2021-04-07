Lisa Rinna Breaks Silence on Amelia Hamlin's Romance with Scott Disick

MEGA/Instagram

Lisa's posts mark the first time she's commented on her 19-year-old daughter's relationship with Scott, 37.

Lisa Rinna has broken her silence on daughter Amelia Hamlin's relationship with Scott Disick.

On Tuesday, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star addressed her 19-year-old daughter's romance with Scott, 37, by sharing a hilarious remark about the latter's fashion choices.

Lisa, 57, shared two posts on her Instagram Stories, in which she showed how she and Scott both have similar tastes in their hat choices.

The Bravo star first posted a recent photo of Amelia and Scott holding hands on the beach in Miami. In the shot, Scott can be seen rocking a black bucket hat.

"Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats," Lisa wrote alongside the pic.

In another post, the "Days of our Lives" alum posted a side-by-side image featuring Scott wearing the bucket hat, along with a shot of herself donning a similar-looking black bucket hat. Lisa captioned the photo with a laughing emoji.

Amelia and Scott were first romantically linked after they were spotted together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party last October. Months later, on Valentine's Day, the model and "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star went Instagram official with their romance.

Later that month, Amelia called Scott her "dream man" on her Instagram Stories.

While some fans have criticized the couple's 18-year age difference, a source told PEOPLE last month that Amelia and Scott don't "feel" the age gap between them. The model's parents -- Lisa and Harry Hamlin -- share a 12-year age difference.

"She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," the insider said of Amelia. "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference."

The source also said the couple is "getting serious" and have been "inseparable."

Scott previously dated Sofia Richie, 22, from 2017 to 2020. He also, of course, had an on-again-off-again relationship with Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2015. The former couple share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Meanwhile, as for Amelia, she was in a relationship with Mercer Wiederhorn before Scott.