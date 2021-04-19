Tensions Explode Between Maci, Taylor and Ryan's Parents on Teen Mom OG Reunion

MTV

"Don't you buck up to me," Taylor tells Larry, as Jen tells them both to calm down.

Ryan Edwards' dad Larry previously claimed Maci Bookout was "so mad" at him for comments he made while filming the "Teen Mom OG" reunion -- and now we're getting a glimpse at their heated confrontation.

In this footage from Tuesday's special, Maci, husband Taylor McKinney and Ryan's parents Jen and Larry sit down together to discuss Bentley in a conversation that quickly goes off the rails.

"We would obviously love to spend more time with him but we understand that he's got school, sports, friends, all of that. So it's okay," said Jen when asked if she and Larry believe they spend enough time with their grandson.

Dr. Drew then asked Larry about a tabloid interview he did in which he appeared to blame Maci for limiting visits. "She's limited some, sure. I don't know if I'm blaming her for it," said Ryan's father, adding, "but I think she's ... some of things that are going on."

Taylor, however, fiercely defended his wife.

"Since I've been around, I know this woman has bent over backwards to make sure Bentley kept a relationship with them through everything Ryan has put us through," he said. Ryan, of course, has been in and out of jail during his time on the show while battling substance abuse. At one point, Bookout even had an order of protection against Edwards, following threats he made to Taylor and their family. Long story short, it's been a rocky road.

Dr. Drew also asked Larry whether he believes Maci puts ideas in Bentley's head to turn the kid against his father.

"I didn't say against. What I said is that a 12-year-old boy can be manipulated," said Larry. "That is what I said, that is what I thought." He then asked Dr. Drew, with some frustration in his voice, "Is there any more you want to know about it?"

Sensing some serious tension in the room, Drew then wondered whether the two couples could ever get their relationship back on track.

"Watching the show and hearing and seeing how they were feeling and it was kind of shocking to me," said Maci. "I did not realize the feelings and believing of me manipulating Bentley, I did not know that existed. I didn't know what's how you all felt."

"You know we're caught in the middle," Jen told her, in tears. "You know how much we love Bentley. You know how much we want to support Ryan's recovery and it's so hard. If you put yourself in our place and if Bentley had a problem down the road, I know for a fact that you would do everything in your power to support him."

When Larry added, "You wouldn't want to give up on him," Maci agreed, saying she didn't think they should. "I've never thought that should happen or even wanted you," she told them.

"Hold on, you said we put him in an unsafe situation," Larry then interjected, escalating the conversation. "Never would that ever happen. Ever," he added, leaning out of his seat as Jen told him to calm down.

"Don't you buck up to me," Taylor said, as Larry asked what they've ever done to make things unsafe for their grandson.

"When you're forcing him, when y'all are showing up to something and you're telling him, 'Go over there and give your dad a hug,' 'Go take a picture with your dad,' Bentley is a child," Taylor hit back. "Stop forcing a relationship on the child."

The footage ends there, but after the reunion filmed, Larry claimed his comments got himself, Jen, Ryan and his wife Mackenzie fired from the show. He told The Sun, "We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It's unbelievable." He added that Maci was "so mad" at him for something he said about not seeing Bentley during the upcoming reunion -- and claimed, "We got in so much trouble."

"Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired or put on the side," Mackenzie also said at the time. "They said that when [Ryan's ex Maci Bookout] didn't fulfill her obligations or like basically didn't have enough content, that they call us back."