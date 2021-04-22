Brandi Glanville 'Disappointed' By RHOBH, Reveals She's Still 'Fighting' with Kim Richards

Getty/Instagram

Glanville reacts after she's not asked back for the Bravo show, despite carrying Season 10.

Brandi Glanville blew up the last season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," throwing gasoline on the fire already raging between Denise Richards and the other women. But, after all that, she won't be back for Season 11.

Glanville's claims that she and the "Wild Things" star had a secret, sexual fling drove the latter half of the season. On the show, she explained she was under the impression Denise and husband Aaron had an arrangement where she could have sex with other women. After they allegedly hooked up, however, Brandi said Denise told her she couldn't tell anyone and Aaron would "kill her" if he found out. That made Glanville, who has been cheated on in the past, feel like a home-wrecker. She also claimed Denise said nasty things about both Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave behind their backs.

Richards denied everything and said she and Brandi weren't close at all, something which became a sticking point for the other women, who felt they were being lied to by Denise. Eventually, Richards just quit the show.

Speaking with ET, Brandi confirmed she wasn't asked back for the upcoming season.

"I was disappointed, honestly, because I felt like I really gave them their season. They used the few times that I shot, like in the trailer and every commercial. I didn't make very much money," she said. "I really thought maybe they're going to ask me to come back, because I did so much for that season, and it's just been crickets. No one's reached out to me. Not anyone to say 'Yes' or 'No.' I would've thought I would've gotten a phone call and been like, 'Listen, we're going to go another route, but thanks…' from anyone."

She said the silence left her feeling "kind of crappy," claiming that Andy Cohen has told her in the past she could "maybe" return if Lisa Vanderpump ever left. "And then Lisa left and then really, unfortunately, her mom and brother passed, and they were like, 'Listen, we don't want to pour salt in her wounds,'" said Glanville. "And I'm like, I don't either, but I want a job."

Glanville said she got "no closure" from the show, especially after her appearance on the reunion was axed. She also believes her Housewives "days are done" at this point.

"There was no closure for me. There was no closure for the audience or the other women," she said, "and I felt like it was selfish of her to not be honest, because that's what you sign up to do on a reality show. And if you have skeletons or something, they will come out, as we all know."

She hasn't seen Denise in person since the party at Kyle's home last season and said that Richards didn't show up for future tapings "because she knew I was going to be there." But it's not just her relationship with Denise that's gone out the window -- she's also still in a feud with good friend Kim Richards.

Brandi previously explained that a threesome rumor caused a rift in their friendship -- and, speaking with ET, she said the two still haven't made up.

"We fight, it's just because we do. I last talked to her New Year's Eve and I saw the promo for Housewives where Kathy said she changed her number. I don't know if that's the case. I texted her, I emailed her," said Glanville. "Nothing happened to have us not be talking, and we have the Blonde and Blonder thing coming up [at] The Improv, we kept pushing it back, and so I don't know where any of that stands now, because we're not talking."

"It's depressing," she added, "and I talked to Kyle about it and, you know, Kyle is not that close to her either. So she's like, ‘I don't know what to tell you. You’ve been such a great friend to her. I don't know what's going on with her…’ So it's sad because I do love her."

Glanville said she hopes Kim just disappeared because she's dating someone new. "That would be the best possible scenario, so she's happy having a lot of sex with a new man," she joked, "I'm just hoping it has nothing to do with her being mad at me, because I just love her."