Brandi Glanville Says Threesome Rumor Caused Rift In Kim Richards Friendship

Brandi claims she's had a threesome with another former Housewives star -- but it wasn't Kim!

Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards are apparently on the outs right now -- and it all has to do with rumors of a threeway.

On a recent episode of her "Unfiltered" podcast, Glanville exclaimed "Kim Richards is still not talking to me," and claimed the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star told her she "was upset about this threesome rumor."

There was a report last month that Glanville had once hooked up with both Kim and fellow RHOBH alum Carlton Gebbia at once -- a report Brandi adamantly denied on Twitter at the time.

"She said that she was upset about this threesome rumor. And I said, 'Are you joking?'" Brandi explained on her podcast. "Kim and I have only had a friendship."

"I think it all started when I put up a picture of Carlton, Kim, and I. Mason was just asking me for throwback pictures and those are two of my favorite girls, people I'm actually friends with," she said, referring to a photo she posted to Instagram on November 12. "And that's where I think it all started. I'm going to make this clear: I've never had a threesome with Kim and Carlton, never with Kim, ever. We are just friends."

Glanville did claim she and Gebbia, however, have "fooled around" together in the past with a man. Brandi said she also texted Carlton the other day to see if she was okay with Glanville spilling about their alleged rendezvous on her podcast.

"She was like, 'B, I don't care,'" said Brandi. "It was after her and David split up and we had a wild night and there's your threesome, people. There was never anything with Kim, never anything with Kim and Carlton and myself, which would be so weird."

She added that she and Gebbia are just "sexual beings" and "things just happened."

While Brandi added she didn't know whether there was anything else doing on with Kim to make her stop speaking to her, she doubled down on her denial because she wanted "that to be out and just done."

"I get anxiety when I have arguments with my friends," she added. "Hopefully, Kim is just busy. I don't think anyone's really that busy right now, but we'll figure it out."