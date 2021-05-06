Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Dragged for Snapping At 6th Grader Over Trump On Live TV

Fox News

"Are you smarter than a 6th grader?!"

"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade was slammed on social media after he snapped back at a 6th grader who complimented President Joe Biden.

The incident occurred after Kilmeade invited a panel of students to discuss their experiences with remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Philadelphia grade schooler Mason Seder said he missed his friends, but is "very, very close" to returning to the class room. "And I think that the way that our new president is handling things is a very good way and we would not have gone to this if it were still the last president."

56-year-old Kilmeade immediately took umbrage with the slight and attempted to dunk on the pre-teen by spouting, "Really? That's hard to believe because the last president was saying, 'I want every kid back in school.'"

With a shake in his voice, Kilmeade then quickly turned to his other guests -- an eighth-grader and a high school freshman -- with a different question.

Kilmeade also told his teen panel that they "should be back in school right now" and the students should "blame your politicians and unions" for delays in returning to in-class learning.

