Crocs Fan Kimora Lee Simmons Reacts to Victoria Beckham Saying She'd Rather Die Than Wear Them (Exclusive)

TooFab

She was wearing a pair — although she did admit she looked "homeless."

They are two of the world's most fashionable people — but they disagree on one contentious wardrobe item: Crocs.

Victoria Beckham definitively drove her stake into the ground last week when she declared she would "rather die" than wear a pair... even if they were a custom set personally sent to her by Justin Bieber.

Facing her across the battlefield in Beverly Hills on Wednesday was Kimora Lee Simmons, defiantly wearing a pink pair.

"Oh my God!" she exclaimed when she heard the Posh one had renounced the rubbery runners.

Kimora's opening defense of the shoe wasn't the most inspiring for her footwear followers, as she admitted: "I look homeless."

But despite the slight, she refused to fire back at the Spice Girl for her soleless insult.

"I don't know. We love her," she insisted. "I don't know..."

The annals of the fashion designer's pink Crocs didn't get much better from there either, as she admitted she had pulled them out of the trash, after her children threw them in there.

"My kids tried to throw mine away and I pulled them out," she conceded. "I've had these forever."

To the Croc-haters, she insisted: "Try to be a believer. We don't know what to say. They're making a comeback. It's like a tone down day..."

Anyway, at the end of the day, it's not just about how it looks — but how it feels.

"Actually I broke my leg!" she suddenly recalled. "This is a broken leg and it's coming back, and so the little rubbery, gummy... whatever that is, feels good."

"Don't be hard on us," she finally appealed to the haters, and their de facto leader, Victoria Beckham.

Victoria, in fairness, did give the shoes something of a chance.

"A lot of people have been asking me what I'm planning on wearing after lockdown… what do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?!" she posted on Instagram — along with a picture of the garish lilac monstrosities covered in 3D cartoon jibbitz.

"OK this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs. Never worn a pair of Crocs. This did make me laugh, I mean, it is the thought that counts. Thank you so much"; she even asked her 29million followers in a poll if she should wear them.

To her immense relief 57 percent said no... although it sounded like she never really intended doing so anyway.

"Well that was close!" she wrote. "I think I'd rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber."

Clearly, Kimora and Victoria just have different tastes. Kimora, for example, has a bright pink jeweled reusable cup and a bright pink Trolls lunchbox to match her bright pink Crocs inside her car.