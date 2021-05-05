Victoria Beckham Says Beyonce Told Her She Was 'Inspired' By the Spice Girls

Getty

Who run the world? (Spice) Girls.

Victoria Beckham says the one and only Beyonce once told her she was "inspired" by the Spice Girls.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of Dear Media's "Breaking Beauty" podcast, the fashion designer recalled the moment she first met Beyonce, who Beckham said credited the Spice Girls for making her "proud" of who she is.

"I met Beyonce a few years ago," Beckham a.k.a Posh Spice said. "She actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am.'"

She continued, "And when someone like Beyonce, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that's quite something."

The Spice Girls were formed in 1994 and consisted of Beckham, Melanie Brown a.k.a Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie Chrisholm a.k.a Mel C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice). Halliwell left the English girl group in 1998 and the band later announced an indefinite hiatus in 2000. However, they all later reunited for two concert tours in 2007 and 2019, the latter of which didn't include Beckham.

During her appearance on the "Breaking Beauty" podcast, Beckham explained how the girl group -- and its girl power persona -- influenced her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

"I think it's about accepting who you are," she said. "And that's what the Spice Girls was always about: It's okay to be different. Let's not try to change who we are. Let's celebrate who we are. Let's celebrate the fact that we're all different, which is why inclusivity is so important to us."

"With Victoria Beckham Beauty, it's not about changing who you are," Beckham added. "It's about ... feeling inspired, feeling empowered, feeling strong."