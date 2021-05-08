Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Posts Cryptic Message About 'Mental Illness' Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Instagram

"It's okay to feel unstable," read the "Jersey Shore" star's Instagram.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared messages regarding mental health after he avoided felony charges for his domestic violence case on Monday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, the 35-year-old "Jersey Shore" star posted a cryptic quote from an unknown source in support of those suffering from mental illness.

"It's okay to feel unstable," read the post. "It's okay to disassociate. It's okay to hide from the world. It's okay to need help. It's okay to not be okay. Your mental illness is not a personal failure."

The reality star followed up on Saturday with a quote from Celine Zabad, sharing, "Mental health because what goes on in your mind manifests in your heart."

While Ronnie was not charged with a felony for the incident involving his girlfriend Saffire Matos, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office will now be determinging if it warrants a misdemeanor, according to TMZ.

"If this reporting is true, as we said from the beginning, initial reports and unreviewed charges are often and; in Ronnie’s case, wrong," his attorney Scott Leemon told the outlet. "We are glad the DA's office made this decision not to charge a felony. We will await a decision from the County Attorney’s office."

Last week, Ronnie spoke out after the arrest on his Instagram Stories, thanking his "real friends" for supporting him and not "betraying" him.

"You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than you see who doesn't!" he shared.

In April, Ronnie was arrested when Saffire called the cops on him after an argument allegedly turn physical. Later, Saffire took to social media to tell fans that there was "misleading information floating around" and that the couple were "fine."

Ronnie's latest arrest, however, could find him in violation of his probation for his domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend, Jenn Harley, back in 2019.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or addiction, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.