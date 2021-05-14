Kendall Jenner's 'Addictive' Relationship with Social Media: 'No Escaping It'

YouTube

"What's affected my anxiety the most is is the amount of negativity that I see."

Kendall Jenner is getting candid about how social media impacts her mental health.

During Thursday's episode of Vogue's video series, "Open Minded," the model detailed her relationship with social media -- which she described as "addictive" -- and explained how it has affected her anxiety.

"Personally, what's affected my anxiety the most is is the amount of negativity that I see," began Kendall, 25. "There's just literally too much. I find that the more I'm looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what's happening right in front of me."

She continued, "My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don't like and I'm not proud to say that, but I also feel like that's something that probably most of us can relate to."

"I don't like that I feel the need to have social media in the first place," she added. "There really is no escaping it."

On the "Open Minded" episode, the "KUWTK" star sat down with Dr. Jorge Partida, Chief of Psychology at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, who noted that social media "acts very like much an addiction."

"It stimulates the same part of the brain as substance use," he told Kendall. "When you think about it, you are always looking for that positive reinforcement. The idea of what could happen -- whether you're going to get a like or whether someone is going to repost you -- really keeps you coming back very much like an addiction."'

"Is that something just as a society we're conditioned from a very young age to feel like we need that validation?" Kendall asked, to which Dr. Partida replied, "That sense of not getting enough positive reinforcement from our home environment -- not feeling rooted -- allows us to really look outside ourselves for a reward. And I think social media really pulls for that."

Jenner confessed that when she receives "negative" feedback on social media, it often involves people accusing her of "setting a bad example."

"I don't know how much you know about my family or us, but there's an assumption of the kind of people that we are or who we are that I could say pretty confidently is pretty inaccurate," she told Dr. Partida.

When asked to give an example of a time when her anxiety was directly related to social media, Kendall said, "Something that boils my blood, that really frustrates me and I think upsets me the most is when it's someone claiming a false narrative for me."

"The internet, I guess, bases things off of such small moments with no context," she continued. "They don't know the before or the after and they'll take that and run with it and then completely judge you off of this one little thing."

"It's something as simple as they didn't like what I looked like in that photo," she added.

The E! star admitted she has "moments of feeling like I'm breaking or feeling like I can't take it anymore." She added, "Sometimes it does feel like... I can never do anything right."

Ultimately, Kendall said the majority of her social media anxiety stems from being overwhelmed.

"Because of social media, everything is highlighted, everything is heightened whether good or bad," she explained. "I feel most of my social media anxiety is actually more the overwhelmingness of it all."