Kendall Jenner Details Struggle with Anxiety: 'Sometimes I Think I'm Dying'

Kendall Jenner is opening up about her struggle with anxiety.

In a conversation with psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula for Vogue's new video series, "Open Minded," the model spoke candidly about her journey with anxiety, including the physical symptoms she's experienced since she was young.

"I remember being really young -- I'd say 8, 9, 10 -- and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that," Kendall, 25, recalled. "In hindsight, now I know that that was obviously anxiety. I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way."

"I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me," Kendall continued.

"Sometimes I think I'm dying," she added. "Sometimes parts of my body will go numb. It can be really intense and scary."

The "KUWTK" admitted that she's a "massive hypochondriac."

"It feels so physical," Kendall told Dr. Ramani. "I've literally gone to doctors because that's how bad it gets for me to where I'm like, 'Something's literally wrong.'"

"People who are anxious are always monitoring their bodies," Dr. Ramani said. "It's almost like a Roomba. You're always sort of wandering around and vacuuming."

Meanwhile, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Kendall said she felt "really overwhelmed" and "really overworked."

"I was always around people and I kind of got really overwhelmed with all of that to the point where I was like, 'I need to be alone,'" she told Dr. Ramani.

However, Kendall said she's got "so used to" everyone being "super isolated," that she's been experiencing some anxiety now that restrictions are being loosened.

"If I go to a dinner or if I see a few more of my friends than I'm used to seeing throughout this last year, that gives me anxiety," Kendall said.

Earlier in the conversation, the 818 founder pointed out that knows some people may ask: "What does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?"

"I'll never sit here and say that I'm not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I'm a very blessed girl," she explained. "I'm still a human being at the end of the day. No matter what someone has or doesn't have, it doesn't mean that they don't have real-life feelings and emotions."