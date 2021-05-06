How The Kardashians Decided To End KUWTK And Who Wanted To Keep Going

E!

Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney filmed the final vote themselves, so the show's crew wouldn't know.

As the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" continues to air, tonight fans got to see just how reality TV's most famous family decided to bring their show to a close.

With their contract at E! coming to an end, everyone was thinking about whether they should extend it further or simply walk away. It was a "confusing, hard" decision for them all, even for family members like Kourtney Kardashian, who admitted to having a "love hate relationship" with the show.

The final vote went down in a private meeting between Kris Jenner and daughters Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian. Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kris noted, would do whatever they felt was right. The women even filmed the conversation themselves on two different iPhones, so the camera crew wouldn't know what they were discussing.

"Kim and I have been talking for a minute now about this whole situation with the network and resigning for another multiyear deal to do 'Keeping Up,'" said Kris, setting the scene. "We all have to be on the same page and be really happy and peaceful and okay with the decision, because it's a huge huge decision. They're expecting an answer and we can't really go backwards."

"It is really scary, a big change to say we're not doing this anymore and then what are we gonna do when we wake up," said Kim, while Khloe said she's a "creature of habit" who doesn't love change. "It feels heavy," she added.

When Kris said she liked how the show gave her the "security of knowing we have this family," the three girls gave her grief -- thinking she meant they'd all disperse without the show, while Jenner was referring to the show's crew members. They then all agreed that saying goodbye to the producers and camera crew -- who they've seen "every day for years" -- would be rough.

"I am a newly really decisive person in life, I am. I definitely think that it's time," said Kourtney. Cue Khloe: "Kourtney thought it was time three years ago."

"I was feeling like it was time last year. I feel like it's not making sense," Kourtney continued, before adding, "I think change is scary."

While Khloe agreed that they could all use a break every now and then, she didn't know if that "necessarily means to stop" doing the show altogether.

"We are never gonna be open to a new chapter if we don't close this one," said Kris, to which Kim agreed.

"Going into this meeting, I assumed it would be a conversation we're all gonna have," Khloe said in a confessional. "Now that I'm in the meeting, it's clear that everyone's decisions have been made and that mine would probably be the only one that is against the rest of the family. Having to tell everybody ... it's really devastating."

With Kim, Kourtney and Kris on board for the show to end, Khloe said "majority rules" and the decision was made. The four women then broke the news to the crew themselves, so they wouldn't learn about it anywhere else. There were tears on both sides of the camera.

Later, we got a better idea how everyone else in the family's orbit felt about the decision.

"I definitely feel sad that we're not gonna see the same people every day," said Scott Disick, who also worried about the family drifting apart after the show ends. "It's a little wild to hear that we're gonna stop doing what we've done for so long."

Kim called up Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck, who were both surprised but understanding, before Huck wondered what Kanye West thought about the situation. "He's like, whatever makes you happy, you know?" replied Kim.

Once E! sent out a press release announcing the show's end, Khloe expressed confusion over what to write on social media. "Am I allowed to be sad? Am I supposed to be happy? What am I supposed to do?" she asked. "I'm not happy. I don't feel, like, great. You just have to go with it."

Kourtney also started getting crap on social media after the press release went out, as many viewers assumed she "single-handedly ended" the series since she had previously expressed her desire to step back from the show.

"Obviously, that's not true," she told Scott. "I just really want to enjoy the last few months of filming. Every time our contract's up, we have this conversation of, do we want to keep doing this ... if everyone wanted to keep doing it, I would have kept doing it too."

Eventually, Kim and Khloe also called up Caitlyn Jenner to get her reaction -- after realizing they never filled her in after making their decision.

"It's kind of sad. Remember our first meeting with E!? They said we'll do 6 episodes, on camera. And here you are 14 years later, you guys should be extraordinarily proud of yourself," said Caitlyn.

"Some of the best conversations I had with my children are in the show. It kind of forced us to sit down and deal with issues," Jenner added. "I think it brought our entire family much closer together. I feel like I was a big part for many years when you were growing up. All good things must come to an end, I'm glad everyone's doing so well."

While Kylie was totally MIA, Kendall also expressed she felt her family made "the right decision." She added, "It just feels right ... I try and live the most private life that I can life, for me, overall, it's healthy."

And though Tristan Thompson didn't give his opinion one way or another, he did make everyone feel extremely old when he said, "I think you guys came on TV when I was in middle school."