Bachelor Nation Star Tanner Tolbert Blasts Franchise's 'Host Drama,' Calls Show a 'Train Wreck'

"I don't tune in to watch David Spade hand out date cards," the reality star said in response to the announcement that the comedian would be one of several hosts for this summer's "Bachelor in Paradise."

Bachelor Nation is in a transitional period now that Chris Harrison has officially and permanently left the building, and former "Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" star Tanner Tolbert thinks the franchise is handling it all wrong.

He started his rant on Twitter, where he took aim at the announcement that the already revealed David Spade would be joined by Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon as what the show is calling "rotating celebrity guest hosts."

Don’t get me wrong... I loved David Spade in Tommy Boy... but I could care less about him handing out date cards or giving commentary. We watch the show to see the relationships and drama... Not to see this “host” circus. It takes away from the purpose of the show in my opinion https://t.co/7NYPX4H74Z — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) June 9, 2021 @ttolbert05

"Don't get me wrong," he wrote. "I loved David Spade in 'Tommy Boy' ... but I could care less about him handing out date cards or giving commentary."

He went on to say that fans are more interested in the relationships on the show than "this 'host' circus."

The reality star then jumped over to Instagram where he could rant in video form on his Stories to expound on his thoughts, as well as clarify that he's not specifically attacking any of the people who've stepped in.

This includes former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, whom he said "brought great energy and have great hosting abilities."

That said, though, he thought they were overused in Katie Thurston's "Bachelorette" premiere this week, particularly pointing out their commentary during the limo arrivals as they peeked out a window.

Personally, we loved this more casual feel as it felt like Katie had the support of two of her girlfriends on this journey. We also enjoyed when they offered some advice to her as women who've gone through this exact experience.

We thought it a nice touch, Tanner called it "boring." And we must point out that Chris has spent plenty of screentime offering advice to both contestants and Bachelors and Bachelorettes. The difference this season is that these women really do understand the process from the inside.

For us, Kaitlyn and Tayshia were refreshing additions, adding a sense of fun and a true feeling of support. For Tanner, though, it was a distraction. "I just want to see contestants -- I want to see those relationships," he explained.

"It's cool to see former contestants, but that's what social media is for," said Tanner. Fans were first introduced to him on Season 11 of "The Bachelorette" before he moved on to "Bachelor in Paradise," where he got engaged to his current wife, Jade Roper. The couple share three children together.

Tanner wanted to make it clear that his comments are not in any way about Chris' departure, nor a criticism of Kaitlyn, Tayshia or any of the celebs already lined up for "Paradise." His problem is more what he sees as a worrisome trend for the franchise, which he described as a "train wreck."

"The host doesn't need to be the star of the show," he said. "It's as simple as that. The host is the host. The host needs to be the backbone of the show and fill a role. I don't need to see commentary on every little thing and have everything be a joke."

After Chris announced that he would not be returning on June 8, the franchise is without a permanent host. Kaitlyn and Tayshia were originally announced as mentors, but they were introduced on-screen as co-hosts. But that doesn't mean they'll do it again.

There has been no host announced yet for the fall launching season of "The Bachelorette," starring Michelle Young. The pair could return, or the show could move in another direction. Meanwhile, "Paradise" going with guest hosts suggests the franchise hasn't figure out what to do just yet.

But Tanner thinks all this focus on hosts is hurting the franchise. "The 'Bachelor' franchise needs to figure their s--- out, and figure it out quick," he said. "Because I think the show is on a slippery slope right now, and -- as a fan of the show, first and foremost -- I want to see it keep going."

"But I think all this host drama is just starting to get ridiculous."

"The Bachelorette" continues on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.