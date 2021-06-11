Nori's Black Book Recaps the Series Finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

E!

Each week, "Nori" gave us HER take on all the family drama. It's been a blast working with her -- and we look forward to seeing what she does next!

(NOTE: The below was not actually written by North West.)

The episode started where it left off last week with Kim pressing Kourtney for answers about her relationship with Scott. Kourtney believed Scott was playing the victim and not taking any accountability for himself. She was over her family enabling him because they don't know all the details of the private conversations they've had. She acknowledged that Scott has made major life improvements and he is a great dad, but the biggest thing for her was consistency.

She said that she wasn't sure she and Scott would never happen, but he needed to be able to get it together. Kourtney needed her sisters to stop agreeing with him when he puts everything on her -- and told them to put the pressure back on him. Khloe and Kim apologized and promised to do better in the future. Kim could better understand Kourtney because of her situation with Kanye, but she still felt like Kourtney should have a conversation with Scott.

NW: I surveyed our audience and viewers prefer Kravis over Skourt. I'm pitching auntie Kourt and Travis for a perfume deal with Hot Topic.

Kylie and Stormi finally arrived and Kris was excited because all her girls were in Lake Tahoe to celebrate the final family vacation.

The next day, the family got together to play a game of charades. Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall were a team and Kim, Kourtney, and Kris were their opponents. Each team acted out funny moments from the show including Kim's Pussycat Dolls performance in Vegas, Kendall falling on a bike, Kylie getting Lasik Eye surgery, Kim boxing for charity, Scott doing yoga and more. The game was very competitive, but Kim, Kourtney, and Kris won.

NW: This was such a fun game, but I struggled on my turn. Trying to find ways to act out Scott shoving money in a waiter's mouth was harder than I thought it would be.

Khloe was still working on her video time capsules, so she filmed and interviewed Kylie. She asked Kylie to list a couple things that made her the happiest in her life. Kylie said to her daughter, Stormi, and her family. If she was surrounded by another group of people she just wouldn't be the same person that is today, she said.

Later, Kylie and Kendall exchanged Secret Santa gifts. The gifts were supposed to be something sentimental that represented the show from the last 20 seasons. Kendall gave Kylie a vintage VHS camera since they were heavily documented as kids with home videos -- and now Kylie can do that with her daughter. Kylie gave Kendall three Hermes vintage ashtrays. Kendall thought she got the best gift giver because Kylie didn't follow the rules when it came to the price limit, but in actuality Kylie didn't even know the rules.

NW: She would know if she showed up to anything this season.

After gifts, they talked about how they felt about KUWTK ending. They both felt weird about it because it’s all they've known. Even if they weren't on the show as much as their older sisters, they still couldn't remember a day they haven't been filming. It's been so consistent in their lives. Both girls loved that they have so many memories on camera that they can look back on. Kylie thought it would be funny to show Stormi one day. Kylie and Kendall agreed the show had a great run!

NW: 20 seasons of these two riding our coat tails and giving nothing. One hid a pregnancy and didn't give a drop of pregnancy content for the show and the other one just flat out refused to have a baby. I really should have banned all Jenners from this show when I had the chance years ago.

Next, for the video time capsule, Kim interviewed Khloe. She asked Khloe what she hopes will happen to her in the next 15-20 years. Khloe hoped that she would have a sibling for True, but she wouldn't feel incomplete if that didn't happen. She thought she might want to be married again, but again she didn't need to be married to feel like "this is our union."

NW: I'm here for a wedding special on Hulu.

Later, Tristan FaceTimed Khloe. Tristan said that Boston was good, the weather was great and everyone was welcoming. They discussed the holidays. Tristan had a game on Christmas, so for him it made sense that Khloe and True do Christmas in Boston. Khloe was unsure and said that she'd still have to think about it. Khloe and True were in a better place, but she was still trying to navigate her feelings. However, Tristan had a whole plan that included Khloe and True moving to Boston during his season. Khloe seemed open to his plans, saying there wasn't a real reason she couldn't move to Boston because technically she didn't have a place to live, so ultimately she decided it was the perfect time to move to Boston. After reasoning with Tristan she exclaimed, "WE'RE GOING TO BOSTON!"

NW: Theres no Nobu in Boston. I wouldn't last a day. Good luck, True.

Scott went to Kourtney's to room to tell her that he could hear her talking to her sisters the night before and wanted to know what they were talking about. Kourtney let him know that they talked about how her family will side with him, but he said that wasn't entirely accurate. Scott thought the family just cared about him and they weren't necessarily taking a side. However, Kourtney said she was not going to be made to feel guilty when the things she's asked of Scott haven't been done.

Scott said he's also been pressured by the family to get back with Kourtney. Kourtney suggested that he tell the family that he's been asked by her to do certain things and he hasn't. Scott said that maybe they both needed to realize they won't be together and they need to move on completely. Deep down, Scott liked hearing the family say they want him to be with Kourtney, but he admitted that he needed to be more honest with them. Scott thought that what he and Kourtney had was amazing and he just wanted to be thankful for that instead of always thinking there was more.

NW: As you know both Scott and my aunt are in their respective relationships. Auntie Kourt is happy with Travis Barker, a very successful drummer. And Scott is in a relationship with Amelia Gray, a woman who was six when KUWTK premiered.

Later, the family got in the hot tub. They threw around the idea of having a family house in Aspen because they don't have a ski house. Kendall said they have a desert home (Palm Springs) and a ranch in Wyoming, so they need a ski house. The girls looked nervous because with Kim and Kanye splitting up, will they be able to go to Wyoming? Khloe wondered if that ship had sailed. Would they still be able to go there? Kourtney was sure that they would still be able to go with the kids. Khloe said you never know what would happen, but whatever decisions are made they'll be there to support them.

NW: I'm telling you right now, I have already instructed security to not let any of them on the ranch. If they would like to visit the property they need to make the proper arrangements and request clearance through the Malikas. Starting this month I will require a security deposit to be paid with all reservations. I'm also limiting the visit to 3 people at a time, with a 3 day maximum stay. No pictures will be allowed on the premises. My security team will be doing pat downs upon arrival and before their departure (you can thank Reign for that rule). Sorry, it's a new day.

Khloe continued her video time capsule by interviewing Kim. Kim couldn't believe she was going to be 55 the next time she watched the video and joked that she'll probably have a face lift by then. Khloe asked her what is one of the things she's most proud of. Kim said she's most proud when she's able to make a difference in someone's life and she hoped that one day she could have a successful law firm.

NW: No mention of expanding SKIMS into men's shapewear and underwear. If she's not interested in growing the brand then she should just say that.

In the evening the family made s'mores with the kids. Kris made a toast to the final trip, the final dinner and the final episode. Kim added, "To an amazing decade and a half of filming KUWTK with each other." For Kim, the final trip was bittersweet. She felt like the luckiest girl in the world that she got to work with her family every single day, so reflecting on it was so special. The show made her who she is and she'll never take it for granted. For Khloe, the trip was really special and beautiful. Everyone, the family and the KUWTK crew, were all in tears as fireworks went off. It was an emotional moment for everyone.

NW: The final dinner was s'mores and sparkling cider. Exactly how broke are we leaving the network?

After the family trip, Khloe headed to Boston (without True) to make sure everything was set up. The pandemic was beneficial for her relationship with Tristan, she said, because it forced them to spend time together and have tough conversations. Now, Khloe felt like she and Tristan were best friends and she was more open to the idea of a future with him. Tristan picked her up and he was very happy to have her in Boston.

At Kim's house, Kim awaited the results of the baby bar. She failed the first time so she was very anxious while waiting for her scores. Her attorney was on the phone while she checked for her test results. Unfortunately, Kim failed again. She pretty much got the same score. She was bummed, but said she just has to do better in the future. Khloe called her to check on her and when she heard the news she reminded Kim that she had a lot going when she was taking the test -- COVID, her 40th birthday, the show ending, relationship issues, quarantine, etc -- so she thought this time shouldn't have even counted. Khloe wanted Kim to give herself some credit. Kim was going to take it again in June.

NW: By the time she passes the baby bar, Sam will be eligible to take it.

In Boston, Khloe and Tristan went to dinner. Khloe felt really good about her decision to move to Boston for the NBA season. True hadn't arrived yet because they were still setting everything up. Khloe was going to be going back and forth from LA to Boston because her and Kris finally got the deeds back to their homes and they were moving forward with construction. It was an exciting time for her and she was looking forward to her future.

Back at Kim's house, Kris checked in with Kim to see how she was doing with her situation with Kanye. Kim said she was good, but Kris wasn't buying it. Kim assured her that she was really fine and that she would tell her if she wasn't. Kris was worried because Kim hadn't asked to talk to her, but Kim was actually talking to a therapist. Kim didn't want to burden her family with her problems. She preferred to work on herself. Kim woke up at 40 and realized she wanted total happiness and she was figuring out how to get there.

Kim thought she worked so hard in life to achieve everything she wanted to and she achieved 10 times more than she even thought was possible. However, she doesn't have a partner to share that with. She never considered herself lonely, she was fine with Kanye living in different states. However, after turning 40 she realized she doesn't want a husband that lives in a different state. For her, she thought that was when they were getting along the best, but that's sad and that's not what she wants. She wants someone she has the same shows in common with, someone that wants to work out with her. Tristan, Khloe, and Kim worked out together every morning and she felt like the third wheel and she was envious of Tristan and Khloe.

Kim had all the big things, but she didn't have the little things. She loved the extravagant gifts and experiences, but she's ready to experience the smaller things. She was ready for that, but she was in no rush. It broke Kris' heart because she wanted Kim to be happy and joyful, and have the best relationship she could possibly have. Kris started crying, but Kim said that she didn't need to cry because she wasn't going to cry. She had become numb and tired of that. Kim said she did know that was going to be happy. Kim said, "I didn't come this far, to come this far. Remember that." Kris told her she was a very strong girl and she seemed to handle everything calmly. Kim said that calmness was her super power.

Later the family added their contributions to the time capsule. They ended up burying it in Kim's backyard. Kris joked that Kim could never move. Kourtney put in a Smooch shirt from the kids clothing store they use to own as a reminder of where she started, Scott put in a "Stay Home" shirt because it was the time of 2020, Kim put in her first fragrance because it was her first venture without Khloe and Kourtney, Kendall put in a painting of their house from Season 1 because that's where KUWTK started, Kylie put in her first three lip kits because there is no Kylie without Kylie Lip Kits, Kris put in her momager license from when they trademarked momager, and Khloe put in the DASH keys and the hard drive with all the interviews they did in Lake Tahoe. To seal the time capsule, Scott put in the "Lord Cape." Khloe thought it was a beautiful tribute to say goodbye to KUWTK.

NW: I put a dress from the Kardashian Kollection from Sears in the time capsule because it was the most embarrassing collaboration and Kris' cook book because she wrote a "recipe" for a box of Cream of Wheat (The actual recipe in the book states: follow cooking instructions on the box).