Courteney Cox Admits It 'Hurt' Her Feelings Being Only Friends Cast Member Never Nominated For An Emmy

Everett Collection

Courteney Cox was the only main "Friends" cast member not to be nominated for an Emmy Award -- and she's now sharing her thoughts on how she felt not being recognized like her co-stars.

During a recent appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the actress admitted that it "hurt [her] feelings" that she never earned a single Emmy nomination for her performance as Monica Gellar in the NBC sitcom. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and David Schwimmer (Ross Gellar), all received at least one Emmy nomination throughout the show's 10 season run, but Cox was always snubbed.

"Yeah, it always hurt my feelings," Cox told Stern, according to Insider. "When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt."

The "Friends" cast earned a total of 16 Emmy nominations. LeBlanc was the most nominated male star and received three nods. Perry and Schwimmer both earned one. As for the actresses, Aniston received five noms, while Kudrow earned six, the most out of the cast.

The ladies were the only two who went on to win Emmy Awards for "Friends." Kudrow took home the trophy in 1998, winning for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, while Aniston won the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2002. (From the show's eighth season on, the actors were all submitted in lead categories.)

Cox -- who appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" alongside Aniston and Kudrow -- stressed that although she never received an Emmy nom, she was there to cheer on her co-stars.

"I want them to win," she explained. "I've never wanted to take anything away from anyone. I just sometimes want to be included in certain things … And these girls on the show and the guys, everyone deserved every [nomination]. I'm in awe of both of your talent."

In addition to being recognized for their work on "Friends," Cox's co-stars have received Emmy nods for their roles in other TV shows. However, Cox has yet to be nominated for an Emmy Award. Despite this, the star said being honored with a Golden Globe nomination in 2010 for "Cougar Town" helped with the "sting" of her past Emmys snubs.

"The only thing that made me feel good -- because they've all won and they've gotten so many accolades -- I got nominated for 'Cougar Town' the first year [out] -- a Golden Globe. And I want to say, 'Oh, who cares?' It meant everything to me," Cox explained.

She continued, "I wanted my peers to respect me and I know that the Golden Globes is not your peers, necessarily, but it's like, 'Ah!' It took a little of the sting out."