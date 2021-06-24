John Cena Ruined Ones Brother's Wedding Reception By Getting Into a Fistfight with Another Brother

John thought it would be a nice gift to pick up the bar tab at the reception for everyone -- but perhaps the alcohol started flowing too freely.

Everyone wants to have a memorable wedding, and John Cena certainly helped one of his brothers realize that dream -- with an assist from another brother. But perhaps it wasn't the kind of memory you want.

Actually, based on how he shared the story during his appearance on "The Tonight Show" Wednesday night, it looks like John and his family are probably already laughing about it. Actually, they seemed to take it pretty well as it was happening.

As the "F9" actor broke it down, he'd decided to make a big gesture for his brother Matt's wedding. "I thought it would be a nice gesture to open the bar," he explained. "Drinks are on me, that's my gift to the bride and groom. Nobody would have to pay for anything."

While there might appear to be an inherent risk in an open bar like that, it wasn't the other guests who perhaps over-imbibed. Instead, it was John himself who took things a bit too far ... with a little assist from the very bar he opened. So maybe opening it was a mistake?

"I found out it was a mistake when my brother Dan and I got into a fistfight in the middle of the dance floor and closed the wedding down," he laughed.

The funniest part of the story, though, was how he said his own family reacted to the sudden explosion of violence. "You could tell, right then and there, who were guests, and who were a member of the Cena family," he said.

"The guests were like, 'What are you gonna do to stop it?'" he continued. "And the Cena family's like, 'No, no, let 'em figure it out. Let 'em do it.'"

Later in the interview, Cena confirmed rumors that he would be making a return to the WWE, "I just don't know when." He said, "I haven't had my last match and I look forward to my next match."

Maybe his brothers urged him to consider a return to fighting other dudes professionally, rather than recreationally.