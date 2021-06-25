David Schwimmer's Ex Natalie Imbruglia Reacts to Jennifer Aniston Crush Reveal

Getty

She didn't seem too torn up about it.

During the "Friends" reunion, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitted they were crushing on each other while filming the first season -- but never acted on it because they were seeing other people at the time.

Now, the woman Schwimmer dated back in the day is chiming in on the big reveal.

During an appearance on "The Kyle and Jackie O Show" this week, "Torn" singer Natalie Imbruglia -- who David dated back in the '90s -- was asked how she felt about the bombshell.

"Were you wondering if there was a crossover?" asked Imbruglia after the hosts brought up the reunion special. "I thought that too," she said, before quickly adding, "No, I'm joking!"

When asked what season they dated, Imbruglia said that "it was such a long time ago" she didn't quite remember.

"I do remember being on the set and I remember everybody being lovely and really, really nice," she added. "I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other little looks over my shoulder. I don't know if that was happening. I'm okay with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago."

Appearing on Howard Stern this week, the host asked Aniston why she never "banged" Schwimmer at the time.

"He was lovely, David was great," she said of her costar. "We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked. The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did."

She then said both Courteney and Lisa could "vouch for" her, as Cox said everything Aniston was saying was true.