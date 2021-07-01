Watch Meghan McCain Announce Her Exit from The View After Nearly Four Years

ABC

"This was not an easy decision."

After almost four years on ABC, Meghan McCain's time on "The View" is coming to an end.

The cohost announced the news during Thursday's show, though she'll remain on until the end of July. Her decision comes a little more than nine months after she gave birth to her first child, daughter Liberty, with husband Ben Domenech.

"I am just gonna rip the bandaid off, I am here to tell all of you -- my beautiful cohosts and viewers at home -- that this is going to be my last season here at the 'The View,'" McCain said at the top of Thursday's episode. "This was not an easy decision. COVID has changed the world for all of us. And it changed the way I'm living my life."

Those changes included a move from NYC, where the show films, to Washington D.C.

"When I said goodbye to all of you in the studio, I found out I was pregnant," Meghan continued. "I came to the D.C. area, and we have this incredible life here. And as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps, I have a really wonderful life here."

She went on to praise her cohosts, calling them "the most talented women in all of television" and saying the job itself was one of "the greatest, most wonderful privileges of my life." After noting her father, the late John McCain, pushed her to join the series despite her initial hesitations, Whoopi Goldberg added, "It has been quite wonderful to sit across from you, your dad was very smart."

McCain first joined the show as a permanent cohost in October 2017, following the exit of fellow conservative Jedediah Bila. A year into her tenure, her father died following a battle with brain cancer.

While "The View" is known for its on-air spats between the cohosts, McCain was at the center of more than a few with the other women -- especially Joy Behar. The two often butted heads over politics, with McCain often standing up for or explaining Republicans, while Behar was strictly Democrat.

She also got into a few heated moments with moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who snapped at her as recently as June 17, 2021 -- before both women apologized to each other after getting clearly frustrated on-air.