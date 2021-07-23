Super Creepy Doorbell Cam Records Man Politely Asking Homeowner to Come Outside So He Can Rape and Kill Her

YouTube

His calm demeanor is simply chilling.

A terrified Las Vegas woman was forced to hide inside her own home as she was politely asked to come outside so she could be raped and killed.

Amanda Nowak posted the unbelievably creepy footage, captured by her Ring doorbell camera, of a stranger knocking on her front door.

"Are you sure? I just rang your doorbell, because I have a couple of questions for you. Are you sure? Are you positive?" the bearded man repeatedly asks in a chillingly calm demeanor.

Nowak, who was home alone at the time, remained completely silent and hidden, praying the creep would go away... which thankfully he finally does.

But things take an even more sinister turn when her husband, who isn't home with her, is alerted to the activity and uses the remote voice feature to demand the stranger identify himself.

The stranger stops in his tracks, and returns to the front door.

"Yeah! Can you hear me? What I'm looking for is for the girl that's in the house to come out here, because I'm going to rape her and kill her," he pleasantly declares, staring into the camera. "Can you have her open the door?"

"I'm going to rape and kill the girl that's behind this door when she lets me in. I want to rape her and kill her. I have a knife, and a gun."

"Yeah! And I'm just gonna knock on the door again," he announces — before walking away, for good this time.

"So this happened tonight... pretty scary!" Nowak wrote on Facebook. "I was home alone."

"You'll hear my husband jump on The Ring after a bit, he wasn't here... I was hiding where this guy couldn't see me and I never said a word.. that whole beginning he's just talking to himself."

"Police were called, the lady from 911 stayed on the line until cop got here. File was reported and I showed him the video. Searching for him.. enough to arrest if they find him. Hubby is home now. Lock your doors friends!!"

The man was later arrested in downtown Las Vegas after somebody recognized his photo from social media, KLAS reported. A nearby District Court Marshal took him into custody.

He was arrested on charges of stalking, coercion, and obstructing a police officer. It was not immediately clear if he was armed as claimed, although no weapons charges were pressed.

Police have yet to identify him, booking him as "John Doe."