Emmy Rossum Posts First Photo of Baby Daughter, Encourages Fans to Get Vaccinated

"Stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine."

Emmy Rossum has shared the first glimpse of her baby daughter -- and has revealed she got vaccinated against Covid-19 while pregnant.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first photo of her 2-month-old baby girl, whom she welcomed with her husband Sam Esmail back in May. The pic featured Rossum, 34, holding her daughter in her arms as she kisses the infant on the head.

In the post's caption, the new mom shared that she got the Covid-19 vaccine while pregnant and said that her daughter has Covid-19 antibodies as a result. Rossum urged her fans to get vaccinated as well.

"When I was pregnant I got vaccinated," she captioned the photo, below. "Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies."

"In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine," she added.

Esmail, 43, posted Rossum's caption on his Twitter account.

Back in May, Rossum revealed on Instagram that she had given birth to her and Esmail's first child. Announcing the news at the time, the "Shameless" alum posted two black-and-white photos in which she showed off her growing baby bump. She also shared a pic of what seemed to be her baby daughter's footprint.

"5.24.21," Rossum wrote in the caption. "On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Beautiful Creatures" star -- who married Esmail in May 2017 -- kept the news of her pregnancy a secret.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pregnant individuals are at an "increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19" and "can receive" a vaccine.

While speaking at a White House Covid-19 briefing back in April, CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said the CDC "recommends that pregnant people receive their Covid-19 vaccine," per PEOPLE.

Dr. Walensky quoted a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine that examined the safety of mRNA vaccines on pregnant individuals. The study, which reported data from over 35,000 people who identified as pregnant, did not find any "obvious safety signals among pregnant persons who received mRNA Covid-19 vaccines."

"Importantly, no safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety concerns for their babies. As such, the CDC recommends that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Walensky said at the time. "We know that this is a deeply personal decision, and I encourage people to talk to their doctors and their primary care providers to determine what is best for them and for their baby."

As of July 26, in the U.S., 49.1 percent of the population, or 163 million people, are fully vaccinated, per the CDC.