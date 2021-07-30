Courageous Hero Student Takes Covid Vaccination in The Arm in Hilarious Vid

TikTok

What a brave boy!

Not all heroes wear capes... but someone really should buy this guy one.

A viral video out of Mexico has shown a valiant student bravely getting the Covid vaccine, right in the arm.

More than 25million people have now watched the boy taking the needle — despite his very obvious terror.

Screams of agony fill the Chihuahua auditorium, and that's before the giggling nurse has even touched him.

A second angle shot by his cruel friend shows just how nervous he is; his face an expression of pure trepidation, he tries one last desperate plea: "Can you put it in my bottom?"

"Don't listen to him -- just do it!" his friend jeers back as the nurse fails to contain her laughter.

With his feet bouncing anxiously and his skin slick with sweat, the hero can't bear to look as he sacrifices his right shoulder to the masked assailant, who cruelly stabs him with the terrifying weapon.

He lets out one final tortured scream, which is quickly drowned out by the laughter around him. But looking up, the survivor realizes it is already all over, and cheers erupt as the crowd applaud his bravery.

"Young people are the future of our country," the caption reads.

While the comments were filled with more laughter, many were genuinely impressed he overcame a phobia to do his duty, hilarious as it was for everybody else.

"its okay... phobias' are not a joke... but he did it saving lives is what's all about," one wrote.

"I'm so happy people can understand the humor/struggle/courage it took for him to do this," another added. "They wont let him forget it though."

Some weren't convinced however, and claimed it was a performance for the nurse.