Why Over 1 Million Horny Gen Xers Are Eating Up This TikTok Star's Videos

He may have been born in 2000, but he's mining the '80s for Internet gold.

A 21-year-old male model from Canada has TikTok all hot and bothered thanks to his viral videos lip-syncing along to some of the biggest hits of the '80s.

Through May and into June, the follower count for model William White's account on TikTok has grown steadily -- before finally surpassing the one million mark this week.

While TikTok's For You Page has been recommending his clips like crazy, his profile also got an even bigger bump after writers Brooke Hammerling and Taylor Lorenz started posting about his videos on Twitter -- documenting how much of a hit he's been with women audiences of a certain age.

Looking like a young Tom Welling from his "Smallville" days and throwing the camera some smoldering looks at the camera while lip-syncing along to songs like Barry Manilowe's "Mandy," Benny Mardones' "Into the Night" (one of his favorites), Bryan Adams' "Heaven" and, "another oldie" -- as he put it -- Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'", White has amassed quite the following in a short amount of time.

His videos have racked up more than 11 million views total so far, catching the attention of women in their 40s in the process. Many of them have shared reaction videos or even recorded Duets with his videos, spawning a second life for many of the clips.

Self-described "cougars" have also flooded his comments with messages comparing him to '80s heartthrobs like Robe Lowe and Shaun Cassidy, asking him to don bell bottoms and expressing slight shame for thirsting over someone so young. While he also lip-syncs to more current songs, he assured one woman who asked him to "not forget us old cougars" that he'd keep the videos coming for them.

Comments on a few of his most recent videos include, "I'm too old to be watching," "50 years old and feel like I am watching my high school crush," "Welcome to the Cougar Grandma side of TikTok," "You're getting all of us moms in trouble" and "So you're the boy who has reversed a generation of women out of menopause."

Many fans were also thrilled to see him share a recent clip with his father ... a move that also confused some, who weren't sure who they should be thirsting for more. He even seemed to poke fun at his following by sharing a clip set to Bowling for Soup's song "Stacy's Mom" earlier this week.

Check out more of his best videos below:

