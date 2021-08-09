Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Step Out For First Public Event Together

Getty

The couple has been dating since June after they met on the set of "Celebrity IOU: Joyride," which Anstead will co-host.

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger went to their first public event as a couple over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the pair attended the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California together. As shown in photos posted by guests, Anstead, 42, brought Zellweger, 52, as his date to the event.

Instagram

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lydia McLaughlin and her husband Doug were among those in attendance at the gala, posting photos on their Instagram Story, including pics of themselves posing with Anstead and Zellweger. Anstead reshared several shots from the event on his Instagram Story, with the pics of himself and the Oscar winner being their first Instagram photos together.

The British television host and motor specialist helped restore the Radford Motors brand, which debuted its new Lotus Type 62-2 race car at Saturday's event.

"This is a lifetime of dreaming, a lifetime of hard work, a lifetime of learning, a lifetime of set backs and a lifetime of believing…. Last night @radfordmotors revealed our first ever car in collaboration with @lotuscars and I couldn't be prouder!" Anstead captioned an Instagram post, which featured a series of photos of the sports car.

"Last night I told a story about a moment when I was 12 years old and I took an engine from an old lawn mower and made a go kart from an old wardrobe I cut with a hand saw," he continued. "As a child, totally free, not yet tainted by life's set backs I would have always believed last night was possible!"

Anstead added, "I believe part of being creative, being a dreamer is to remember what you loved when you were a kid. The art to growing up, is not growing up too much ! These kids built a supercar……. ❤️🇬🇧"

According to TMZ, the former "Wheelers Dealers" host and Zellweger began dating in June after they met on the set of the upcoming Discovery+ show, "Celebrity IOU: Joyride," which Anstead will co-host.

The couple's first public event appearance came a little over a month after Anstead's divorce from Christina Haack was finalized. The former pair announced their shock split in September 2020, just weeks after their son's first birthday. Their whirlwind romance whipped up in 2017, shortly after Haack split from "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa. Anstead and Haack tied the knot in December 2018 and gave birth to son Hudson in September of 2019. Anstead also has two children -- daughter Amelie and son Archie -- from his first marriage to Louis Anstead, while Haack also shares two kids with El Moussa.

Meanwhile, El Moussa also attended Saturday's Radford Motors gala, bringing his fiancée Heather Rae Young. The HGTV star posted a clip to his Instagram Story of Anstead giving a speech during the event, according to Us Weekly.