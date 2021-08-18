'Leave Britney Alone' Creator Begins Hormone Replacement Therapy After Coming Out as Trans

Instagram

Cara, who raised money for their transition with an NFT of the infamous "Leave Britney Alone" video, says they have "no more apologies to make for who I am."

The creator behind the 2007 "Leave Britney Alone" video finally made bank off of it 14 years later -- and is putting that money to good use.

Previously known in the public eye as Chris Crocker, the 33-year-old social media star now answers only to Cara and, on Wednesday, began hormone replacement therapy after previously coming out as transgender. Cara, who confirmed they used they/them pronouns as recently as April 2021, helped fund their transition with the $41,000 raised by auctioning off the original footage of their Britney Spears rant as an NFT, or non-fungible token. Cara also used the money to help out their grandmother.

Cara opened up about the big appointment on Tuesday evening, in a post about their transition so far.

"It's been 33 years coming and I'm happy to be in a place where I can embrace who I am," they wrote. "I have put my identity & personal happiness aside for so long, out of fear of rejection or me not wanting to embarrass my family."

"Then I realized anyone who actually loves me for me won't be embarrassed and would've shown actual genuine interest in how long I have felt this way, in the first place," they continued. "I am transitioning & I have no more apologies to make for who I am."

"As my transition progresses - I will not be answering to Chris. It's Cara," they added, while suggesting they were also dropping "Crocker" going forward, as it "was never & isn't" actually their last name. Cunningham is their legal surname.

In another video posted on Tuesday night (above), a smiling, happy Cara can be seen flipping their hair to Taylor Swift's "The Man." In the caption, Cara added, "I should be sleeping but I’m so excited for my HRT appointment in the morning."

Cara has opened up about their journey with gender throughout their time in the spotlight and, in the past, has stated they felt transgender as far back as 17.

In videos from earlier this year, Cara explained that they "do feel like a woman on the inside" even though they presented "aesthetically male." They explained that, growing up in a conservative, small town in Tennessee, they "never wanted to disrespect anyone" and never felt "free" enough to "be female" until moving to Los Angeles at the height of the "Leave Britney Alone" era.

That changed after Cara moved back to Tennessee, where they often "felt physically unsafe" while presenting female. "I definitely know that when I'm in a financially secure situation, I would be much happier with myself transitioning," they said back in March. Cara also explained that they made a living as an adult entertainer, making "specifically gay content" on OnlyFans while "appealing to a certain demographic to survive financially," again complicating their transition.

"To me, this is drag," they said of presenting male. "This is all drag to me. I, for better or for worse for survival purposes, disassociate with how I'm presenting."

"People are very backward, and I already stick out for being feminine," Cara told Business Insider before the NFT auction. "So I've always thought if I am going to do it and still be here and live around my family, I have to go, like, all the way."