Ashley Wahler Hits Back at Spencer Pratt for Slamming The Hills: 'It's Kinda Sad'

Instagram/Getty

"Don't discredit all those people that worked the hardest, which is not you because you're getting the biggest paycheck probably out of everybody in this cast."

Ashley Walher just called out "The Hills: New Beginnings" costar Spencer Pratt for criticizing the show -- saying the only people he's hurting are those behind the scenes.

Wahler appeared on the Bougie Adjacent podcast this week, where she was asked where things stand between her and Speidi, with whom she and husband Jason Wahler fought for most of the most recent season.

"It was so awkward with the group the end of the season because people felt like they had to pick sides, which is not what we wanted," said Wahler, "It became kind of alliances in a weird way." She added she and Jason tried to approach the duo and clear the air multiple times, but "every time they saw we were going to go up to them, they ran."

They came to a very surface-level understanding in the season finale, with Ashley saying Heidi told her, "Let's not not be friends anymore, let's clear the air and really move forward." While she hoped that would happen, "the next thing you know," the Pratts were smack-talking the show and their costars all over socia media.

"Right when the show airs, they talk about how much they hate us, how fake we are ... I thought the whole point is we were not going to talk s--- about us after the show," said Wahler. "I guess that's where we leave it."

While the Pratts have said they don't blame the producers, but the cast for not giving them -- in their minds -- compelling footage or storylines, Wahler said their comments are still disrespectful to the entire crew of the show.

"It's kinda sad because when you hear the things they say about the show and everyone's such an awful person, it's super frustrating because it doesn't matter what you say about the cast, we're boring, we're not cool, whatever, you're better, we get it," said Wahler. "But you're literally saying these things and you're not hurting us -- we don't care what you say about us -- you're hurting the people behind the scenes that worked their ass off for 14 months on this show."

"If they don't get a third season, they might not get another job. So by you sitting there reaming the show, talking about how horrible it is, it really hurts all the people in post that worked so hard to edit it, that worked so hard to be there filming it," she continued. "Here are all these people that put their lives on the line, got tested every day, having to isolate from family members .. and you're sitting there saying, 'No, worst show ever, we don't want anything to do with it, new cast, never coming back.'"

"Don't discredit all those people that worked the hardest, which is not you because you're getting the biggest paycheck probably out of everybody in this cast," she continued. "Don't do that. It's just bad timing. I wish they would read the room a little more sometimes."

Wahler said "a lot of tears" went into the most recent season, which started production right at the top of the pandemic then went on an extended hiatus until things in Los Angeles got a little more under control. She admitted that the cast wasn't exactly "the easiest cast to work with," saying that some people "didn't want to show up" or caused drama when they didn't get what they wanted.

"It's like, okay, we're all so privileged from this cast, just show up for your f-ing job," added Ashley. "We should be so grateful we're able to work during the pandemic. People don't have jobs and we're sitting here complaining? Give me a break. That kind of rubbed me the wrong way ... talk about the cast, whatever you want, just don't s--- on the show."

In recent interviews, Pratt said that if "New Beginnings" doesn't come back for a third season, it's his "idiot" costars who are to blame.

"Because the cast," Spencer said, pointing fingers at his co-stars -- which include Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter and Jason Wahler -- for any poor reception. "The cast came back from COVID with these versions of themselves they wanted to Instagram post. They thought the cameras were there to promote. The cameras are there to follow their real lives, so it's not supposed to -- this isn't a filter, this isn't how you want to look, what you want out there. These aren't skits you're performing, we're not acting."

He went on to say that the lack of authenticity left producers with "nothing" to make for a compelling program. He added, "They went with nothing, because there's nothing there, and it just looks like that. So, yeah, it's all the cast. I don't blame the producers."