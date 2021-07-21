Spencer Pratt Says 'Idiot' Castmates Are Sinking The Hills Reboot

YouTube

Spencer insinuated Audrina and Kaitlynn don't care for each other, while Justin and Brody "hate" each other.

Spencer Pratt said if the "The Hills: New Beginnings" doesn't make it to a third season, it's his "idiot" costars who are to blame.

During an interview on the "Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn" podcast, the reality star revealed he wouldn't be surprised if the producers of the MTV show pulled the plug on the rest of the second season, after the hosts suggested it was "so bad."

"Because the cast," Spencer said, pointing fingers at his co-stars -- which include Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter and Jason Wahler -- for any poor reception. "The cast came back from COVID with these versions of themselves they wanted to Instagram post. They thought the cameras were there to promote. The cameras are there to follow their real lives, so it's not supposed to -- this isn't a filter, this isn't how you want to look, what you want out there. These aren't skits you're performing, we're not acting."

He went on to say that the lack of authenticity left producers with "nothing" to make for a compelling program. He added, "They went with nothing, because there's nothing there, and it just looks like that. So, yeah, it's all the cast. I don't blame the producers."

As for trying to convince his castmates to show more of their true selves on camera, Spencer said he tried, but would only be blamed as the "bad guy" if he told them what they were filming would never be aired.

"100%, that's why everyone turned on me so crazy, because I was calling them all out," he explained. "Like I'm not even playing pretend with you idiots, stop this. I know what you're really thinking, I know how you two really feel about each other, I know what really happened with you two. But if I bring it up, 'Oh, Spencer, he's always trying to make drama, he's the bad guy.' It's like, I don't care enough about your storyline and helping you anymore."

"Yeah, if it was my show -- then I would've literally been like, 'Hey Audrina, how do you feel about Kaitlynn? Say what you really said about Ashley.' 'Oh, Justin. You and Brody? You two hate each other, could we talk about that?' I would've done all that. But I'm not getting paid more to do that. You guys don't want to make a good show? Fine. I'll wait for this one out, bye."

Spencer then reiterated his claim that he knew more about everyone's personal lives than they were showing on TV, which, again, he claimed would have made for better TV.

"I know what's really happening, and you guys aren't filming. I know what's really going on in your guys' marriage, and what just happened, and allegations, and who Brandon's friend said, did what. I know all this. But do I care about bringing all this up? No. Because you all are going to be like, 'Spencer's a liar, that never happened.'"

One of his former costars who holds no blame over the reboot would be Lauren Conrad, as she declined to be part of it. Spencer did, however, reveal the last time he and his wife Heidi Montag were in contact with Lauren, which was around the time the pair claimed to be selling stories to the tabloids.

"There was a weird minute where Heidi and LC were texting when she thought our fake divorce was real, and was all excited, and was texting with Heidi and we were like, 'No, we just sold that as a story, genius,'" he claimed. "So that was funny. It was like 2010, I don't know, I was literally sitting right there."

"The Hills: New Beginnings" airs Wednesdays on MTV.