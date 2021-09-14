2021 Met Gala Memes & Praise: 10 Looks Everyone Freaked Out Over on Social Media

Getty

Twitter had a field day with these looks from the red carpet.

After canceling "Fashion's Biggest Night" due to the pandemic, the Met Gala finally returned Monday night -- and Twitter lost its damn mind over all the wild style outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Every year, the most stylish stars in the entertainment industry hit the red carpet for the annual event, which coincides with the opening of the Costume Institute's new exhibit. This year's theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," with the exhibit celebrating "the creativity and originality of designers working in the United States.⁣⁣⁣⁣"

The Met Gala will return to its regular spot on the first Monday of May in 2022, where Part 2 -- "An Anthology of Fashion" -- will explore "the history of fashion in the context of race, gender, and materiality, while also considering who was able to inhabit the rooms and who was barred from doing so."

Check out all the viral moments from this year's event below.

Lil Nas X + Lil Nas X + Lil Nas X

Serving up Lady Gaga vibes, Lil Nas X took the Met Gala carpet by storm by delivering not one, not two, but three iconic looks and Twitter was here for every. one. of. them. They also praised him for stepping outside of the standard boring men's suit look with all three of his fashion choices.

Men gotta take more risks on the carpet. Two piece suits in 2021 are boring fellas. Lil Nas X could NEVA. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/LLhsCcaFQe — Duane Miller (@Cinemaniac94) September 14, 2021 @Cinemaniac94

Lil Nas X said I'm going to serve you not one, not two, but THREE outfit reveals with some cake for dessert #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3Ww3ckbQ0G — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 13, 2021 @sbstryker

Kendall Jenner's Audrey Hepburn Look a Sheer Delight

With many saying she looked like she stepped right out of Audrey Hepburn's "My Fair Lady," Kendall Jenner's daring ensemble was certainly drawing all eyes on the Met Gala carpet. And Twitter could not get enough of her sheer look, either, giving her one of the night's biggest breakout looks!

Kendall Jenner in Givenchy for Met Gala 2021, about American Fashion… The embroidery is a similar to Audrey Hepburns dress in My Fair Lady, and the sheer fabric drape on glam embroidery is so Bob Mackie. Gonna be honest about this, Kendall Jenner won the assignment#MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/wRWJvlxX5v — bourgeoisie bird (@ParchedDilf) September 14, 2021 @ParchedDilf

I can't get over Kendall Jenner wearing Givenchy by Matthew M Williams referencing Audrey Hepburn look in "My Fair Lady" #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/tjkzR6OppT — mimi (@miumiubaybe) September 14, 2021 @miumiubaybe

Keke Palmer In Sergio Hudson

As she and Ilana Glazer were Vogue's official livestream cohosts for the night, they were also the first two to arrive at the event -- and did not disappoint. While Glazer looked gorgeous, Keke Palmer stole the show in her glittery, backless Sergio Hudson gown. Paired with her hair, it was just perfection.

Kim Kardashian Covers Up ... EVERYTHING!

Were it not for her iconic curves, no one would have even known that was Kim Kardashian under a full black ensemble that covered every inch of her body from head to toe, face to fanny.

At the same time that she was doing this, all of the 13 accounts that Kanye West follows changed their profile pictures to solid black. Maybe someone didn't tell Kim that Kanye has actually unfollowed her account, so the solidarity with this look isn't really working.

As expected, Twitter could not get enough of her unexpected style comparing her to everything from Harry Potter dementors to Death from The Sims. It was certainly a different way for a Kardashian to stand out and get attention, with Kim not revealing her face until late in the evening.

is kim k really going to the met gala as a dementor pic.twitter.com/qbiuGXGaWG — hannah 🐳 (@hanfromdastreet) September 14, 2021 @hanfromdastreet

breaking: kim k arrives at the 2021 met gala pic.twitter.com/vMWZFJnwMF — A.J. | he/him/his (@ajhisnandez) September 14, 2021 @ajhisnandez

for a little over 30 dollars you can be kim k for halloween pic.twitter.com/jrcEk1EF8K — madney twirl enthusiast  saw shang-chi (@jjsbuckIey) September 14, 2021 @jjsbuckIey

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Making Us Tired and Hungry

They were late to the Met Gala, so is that why Rihanna and ASAP Rocky just draped their bedding around themselves -- okay, him more than her? Twitter was scratching their heads trying to figure out these looks, with Rocky's in particular leaving them feeling like it was time for breakfast or bed ... or maybe breakfast in bed? You know you're serving a look when you can get Cap'n Crunch trending because of it!

it’s like rihanna and asap rocky planned to go as a bedding set up like he’s the quilt and she’s the comforter and they’re trying to portray how america “sleeps on” black art and artists or maybe im just tired and reading too far into it lol #MetGala pic.twitter.com/l0vmrJ6dHj — tumi (@sxgarhighstyles) September 14, 2021 @sxgarhighstyles

Asap Rocky looks like he was dragged out of bed to come to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/kKCFErq1Eu — NLE MINAJ (@NleMinaj) September 14, 2021 @NleMinaj

Okay but why is ASAP Rocky out here looking like Candy Crush at the #MetGala ?! pic.twitter.com/dwes3BEmaw — Joey Castillo:) (@Velocijoey) September 14, 2021 @Velocijoey

Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe

In what might just be the most glamorous and voluminous look of the night, Billie Eilish turned heads and left jaws hanging with a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown complete with a train so long it's still probably making its way down the carpet. She agreed to be dressed by the designer in exchange for the brand stopping their use of fur, making this a statement piece in more ways than one.

Already adorned with her new blonde locks, Billie was bringing Marilyn Monroe at her most elegant vibes, sashaying across the carpet, owning her femininity and beauty. There might have been a delayed social media reaction as fans first had to pick their jaws back up off the ground before they could praise everything about this look.

i think we can all agree billie eilish was the best dressed for the met gala right pic.twitter.com/cMaethDmsA — ∞ baukey 🥀 (@pancakegays) September 14, 2021 @pancakegays

it was so kind of billie to let the met gala come to her event pic.twitter.com/iysKtj0Uxu — taylor 4 (@butalostcause) September 13, 2021 @butalostcause

not now mommy has to look at billie eilish at the met gala pic.twitter.com/PHaMFG3HFW — mira (@tothebosom) September 13, 2021 @tothebosom

It's Just Meh for Addison Rae

It was the first Met Gala for the social media influencer, and her excitement at being there was not remotely matched by the collective "meh" that could be heard flying across the Twittersphere. The overwhelming consensus was that she looked ... fine.

But this is the Met Gala, not a homecoming dance at your local high school. Addison Rae may know how to rack up millions and millions of followers on TikTok with her moves, but that did not translate to impressing in red on this red carpet.

It like her stylist wanted her to get negative attention 😭 — pepper🪴 (@pepperblossom1) September 13, 2021 @pepperblossom1

Babes its giving homecoming 😭 — Nesh⁷ (@jikookspaghetti) September 14, 2021 @jikookspaghetti

This is why ppl have a problem with influencers or TikTok stars attending. They just don't bring it. Like this would be good for the YouTuber of the year award or something but not the met gala — Reagan🦷 (@fawnsoffline) September 13, 2021 @fawnsoffline

did she forget her outfit at home or?? — iva ? ! 🐇 (@iKissFretus) September 13, 2021 @iKissFretus

New Hailee Steinfeld, Who Dis?

Hailee Steinfeld had Twitter chattering all night long because they could not believe that was her at the Met Gala. It wasn't the dress as much as it was the absolutely everything about her. She was just about unrecognizable, leaving many to do double- and triple-takes to be sure it was her they were looking at.

Her look was that of a fierce, confident and domineering blonde. And if you looked really, really close, her look was Hailee Steinfeld. No really, it is her.

Hailee Steinfeld legit made me gasp (and had to triple check it was her lol) — a top-tier look #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Nz706BvFVc — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 14, 2021 @JarettSays

If I had no idea that today was the Met Gala, then zero percent of me would think this is Hailee Steinfeld. pic.twitter.com/GTVkbcsa2D — Manu (@omfgmanu) September 14, 2021 @omfgmanu

I’m over here comparing photos….does not look like her. Crazy. — Sharon Ramirez (@Shayyra2) September 14, 2021 @Shayyra2

A-O-C Spells T-A-X

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took the homework assignment seriously by taking one of her campaign messages straight into the Met Gala with a dress emblazoned with the message, "Tax the Rich."

While there was obviously partisan bickering over her attendance, the cost of said attendance and the message itself, the end result is that AOC wound up with one of the most talked-about looks of the night, and one of the few that spoke directly to issues facing America now.

aoc wearing the words tax the rich on her dress? simply iconic #MetGala pic.twitter.com/utsxXBXEIl — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) September 13, 2021 @lanikaps

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attending the $35,000-a-ticket #MetGala in a Brother Vellies gown blaring "Tax the Rich" is a complicated proposition. pic.twitter.com/prxOojWxwx — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 14, 2021 @VVFriedman

When AOC was a bartender demanding that we tax the rich, people said that she was just jealous of them.



And now that AOC IS amongst the elite and STILL advocating to increase their taxes, those same people are dismissing her as a hypocrite. — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) September 14, 2021 @KnowNothingTV

Tax the rich & eat more chicken 😁 pic.twitter.com/ST9znLoGp6 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 14, 2021 @TheRightMelissa

Elliot Page Gets One Free Pass

For the most part, armchair fashion critics on Twitter hate a boring black-and-white suit on a man, and especially at an event like the Met Gala. But this year, they allowed for one exception, even as they admitted that transgender actor Elliot Page's suit was pretty boring.

The bottom line, though, is that Elliot looked absolutely euphoric to be able to wear the suit, to be comfortable in who he is for perhaps the first time in his career at one of his first major public events since his transition, and so he gets a free pass -- but just for this year!

Enjoy it, Elliot, because you better bring it in '22.

the only man i’ll allow a basic a suit. elliot page can do whatever the FUCK he wants and i’ll bow. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Q2FI4gaBxB — aloe vera ✡︎ (@aloethereluv) September 14, 2021 @aloethereluv

ok elliot page is allowed to dress boring because he looks happy doing it and that's literally all that matters, IN THIS ONE SPECIFIC CASE https://t.co/evUGzqQEd6 — zoë owens (@zoenone0none) September 13, 2021 @zoenone0none

elliot page is allowed this ONE met gala to dress in a black tuxedo and be boring but then he must do better next year — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) September 13, 2021 @Brocklesnitch

white men in elliot page in

a b&w suit a b&w suit#MetGala pic.twitter.com/qlza0xaeKf — bruno ˃̵ᴗ˂̵ (@CINEHOULT) September 13, 2021 @CINEHOULT