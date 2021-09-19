2021 Emmy Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night (Updating Live)

Getty/CBS

Television's biggest night returned with a glamorous red carpet and live audience.

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards returned to a bit of pre-pandemic normalcy compared to last year's mostly-virtual event, as Sunday's soiree featured a star-studded red carpet and live audience.

Cedric the Entertainer was tapped to host -- making him only the third Black host in Emmy history behind Michael Che and Bryant Gumbel -- as television's biggest night moved from the Microsoft Theater to L.A. Live's Event Deck in 2021.

And with last year's Covid regulations keeping most attendees watching -- and accepting their trophies -- from the comfort of their own homes, this year's in-person ceremony will once again allow presenters and winners to grace the stage.

Going into the evening, Netflix's "The Crown" and the Disney+ hit "The Mandalorian" led the way with 24 nominations each. The shows with 20 nods or more included early front-runner "Ted Lasso," as well as "WandaVision," "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Saturday Night Live." HBO led all the networks with 130 nominations.

Click below for all the winners. And below that are the night's most viral moments.

That's a Rap!

Play video content

Kicking off the show, host Cedric the Entertainment promised it wouldn't be a subdued affair -- and proved it right off the bat with a tribute to both television and the late Biz Markie.

Cedric and L.L. Cool J got things off to an exciting start by altering the late rapper's "Just a Friend" to sing about this year's nominees. But they weren't the only two to take part in the opening song, as This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson, The Neighborhood's Annaleigh Ashford and Beth Behrs, Black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, Coach Beard from Ted Lasso and more all got in on the action.

But the most surprising: Rita Wilson, who did more that just sing the chorus, but rapped her own verse. Color us impressed.

Rita Wilson saw Glenn Close doing da butt at the Oscars and said, "Hold my beer" — Aisha Harris (@craftingmystyle) September 20, 2021 @craftingmystyle

The mother (Rita Wilson) of Chet Hanks is a better rapper than him! 💀#Emmys pic.twitter.com/92lErosFCk — Afua S. Owusu (@afuasowusu) September 20, 2021 @afuasowusu

Rita Wilson's mixtape would still be better than Chet's. — Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) September 20, 2021 @PopBangHugh

Sometimes you feel like TV can’t be as micro-targeted as it is and then the Emmys have Rita Wilson rap just so my particular corner of Twitter can freak the hell out. — Joe Reid (@joereid) September 20, 2021 @joereid

Now that is how you rock out to M.C. Rita Wilson. pic.twitter.com/605pjFvkf1 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 20, 2021 @ditzkoff

Seth Rogen Takes Aim at the Show

Play video content

The first presenter of the night was Seth Rogen, who hit the stage with a collection of jokes over how inside the technically-outside affair was.

Starting by exclaiming there were "way too many of us in this little room," Rogen asked what the hell they were all doing there. "They said this was outdoors."

"It's not! They lied to us," he continued. "I would not have come to this! Why is there a roof?! It's more important we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don't kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided."

He concluded: "I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face."

“They said this was outdoors…it’s not!” Seth Rogen is genuinely not happy about the COVID situation. — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) September 20, 2021 @ezwrites

Seth Rogen when he showed up to the emmys and found out it’s indoors #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/NuXo00IkKj — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) September 20, 2021 @Pizza__Dad

me: why are the emmys in such a small room without masks and no ventilation during a pandemic



(30 seconds later)



seth rogen: why are we in such a small room without masks and no ventilation during a pandemic — lenika 🌱 (@lenikacruz) September 20, 2021 @lenikacruz

I appreciate Seth Rogen calling out the crowded indoor setting of the Emmys, both because I was thinking it and because it’s now funny to watch the show scramble to course correct the narrative. — Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) September 20, 2021 @CarolineSiede

Ted Lasso Takes the Early Lead

The first two wins of the night went to Ted Lasso, with Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein both taking home the gold for their supporting roles on the comedy.

As she took to the stage, Waddingham let out a big scream and exclaimed, "Jesus Christ on a bike ... I'm not responsible for whatever comes out of my mouth after this." She then thanked Jason Sudeikis and the show's writers, before expressing her shock at actually giving a speech. She also gave a special thanks to Juno Temple and her parents, who she noted she "nearly lost" during filming.

When Goldstein got on stage, he took a note from his Roy Kent alter ego and while he said he was told not to swear, did just that. The censors were ready though.

I love Hannah Waddington’s Rebecca Walton and Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent. The entire cast is first rate, which is why they’ll probably sweep 🧹 tonight. #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/DXe35h4COu — Danielle “shouting into the ether” Belisle (@DanielIeBelisle) September 20, 2021 @DanielIeBelisle

I regret to inform everyone that Ted Lasso deserves every Emmy it’s about to get — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) September 20, 2021 @quintabrunson

Evan Peters, Emmy Winner!

Evan Peters yelling at Kate Winslet is literally the entire world every time she graces us with her presence. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/RetNMvAFPz — Anne Beaulac (@annebeaulac) September 20, 2021 @annebeaulac

Evan Peters picked up his first Emmy Award too, immediately getting censored the second he his the podium.

Among his list of thanks, he shouted, "Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet!" and even did his Philly accent, trophy in hand.

The Evan Peters online hive -- and Sarah Paulson -- was thrilled.

Sarah Paulson reacts to Evan Peters’ first Emmy Award win! 🖤 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/VQI4kxdgON — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) September 20, 2021 @ahszone

Evan Peters should have so many #Emmys for the incredible work he’s done for years on American Horror Story but I’m thrilled he’s finally won for #MareOfEastown pic.twitter.com/sRZSozhLNK — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 20, 2021 @JarettSays

from actor, to producer, to nominee, to winner— for the constant doubts and snubs that have happened in his career, he has finally gotten what he deserves.



evan peters is the emmy winner for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series pic.twitter.com/OpZMsa1pHi — ًthe evvys (@gallcunt) September 20, 2021 @gallcunt

EVAN PETERS WON AN EMMY FOR SOMETHING THAT WASN'T RYAN MURPHY RELATED! YES #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/O0T1sbBIWv — Oliver Klozoff  (@gardenpanty) September 20, 2021 @gardenpanty

John Oliver Honors Conan, Norm Macdonald

Picking up the trophy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, John Oliver took a moment to pay tribute to two other legends: Conan O'Brien, whose show just came to an end this year, and Norm Macdonald, who passed away this month.

"I was kind of rooting for Conan, so this is bittersweet," Oliver said. "Thank you Conan for 30 years of inspiring comedy writers. You're the best."

"This is an award for late night comedy no one was funnier in the last 20 years than Norm Macdonald in late night comedy," he added. "If you have any time in the next week, do what I did and spend time YouTubing clips of Norm and Conan because it doesn't get better than that."

Robin Thede's Reaction Face

Saturday Night Live picked up the trophy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, but Robin Thede made a great argument for why A Black Lady Sketch Show should have won.

As Lorne Michaels and the cast and crew of SNL walked to the stage, the camera cut to Thede seething in her chair as Issa Rae tried to console her. It, of course, was all a bit -- but a good one, and funnier than a lot of the bits of the night.

Robin Thede also deserves an Emmy for that reaction. #Emmys — Andy Dehnart (@realityblurred) September 20, 2021 @realityblurred

Love Robin Thede stealing SNL’s thunder as they accept their award — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) September 20, 2021 @Will_Kellogg

Robin Thede gets the Emmy for Best Bit of the Night — Meredith B. Kile (@em_bee_kay) September 20, 2021 @em_bee_kay

A Mike Pence Fly Joke In 2021?

Play video content

One of the most confusing bits of the night was a pre-taped sketch in which Cedric released a fly into the world ... the same fly that would then land on Mike Pence during his debate against Kamala Harris.

The fly moment happened way back in October 2020, leaving everyone wondering why the hell we were getting jokes about it still in September 2021. It also went nowhere and had nothing to do with anything else of the night.

A taped bit about the fly on Mike Pence’s head? Tonight he’s just Cedric… — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) September 20, 2021 @DPD_

We’re still making jokes about the fly… — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) September 20, 2021 @rosedommu

A MIKE PENCE FLY JOKE IN AT THE EMMYS I DID NOT HAVE THIS ON MY 2021 BINGO CA- *a sniper shoots me in the head to take me out of my misery* — Chris Murphy (@christress) September 20, 2021 @christress

Want to know how bad the bits are at the #Emmys? They just did a joke about the fly on Mike Pence's head. You know that thing that happened *checks calendar* a year ago. #Emmys2021 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) September 20, 2021 @AshleyLCarter1

Jean Smart's Emotional Speech

Jean Smart won Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Deborah Vance in Hacks, following the death of her husband Richard Gilliland back in March.

After getting a standing ovation from the entire audience, Smart took to the mic and said, "Before I say anything else, I had to acknowledge my late husband who passed away six months yesterday."

"I would not be here without him, without his putting his career on the back-burner so I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I've had," she said, before thanking their two "incredible, unselfish" children for being "very courageous individuals in their own right."

This standing ovation for Jean Smart is exactly right #Emmys pic.twitter.com/6pEnrfesM8 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 20, 2021 @JarettSays

The look on Hannah Einbinder’s face as Jean Smart wins is absolutely perfect and very 🥺🥺 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/CJDfg1gqOs — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 20, 2021 @JarettSays

Jean Smart joins Betty White as the only woman to win Lead, Supporting, and Guest Emmys in a Comedy! A legend. #Emmys2021 — itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) September 20, 2021 @itsonlyzach

death penalty to the producer playing off Emmy winner Jean Smart — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 20, 2021 @davidmackau

that’s right you stand up for jean smart!!! you cry for jean smart!!!! — alyssa mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) September 20, 2021 @AlyssaMastro44

Just a reminder that Jean Smart is a national treasure. But we already know that. pic.twitter.com/fzsb0cKoKi — Lauren Wolkstein (@laurenwolkstein) September 19, 2021 @laurenwolkstein

Jason Sudeikis 'Dumps' on Lorne Michaels

Jason Sudeikis picked up his first Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for his work on Ted Lasso.

After thanking all his real life "teammates" -- including his parents, costars, children and the folks at Saturday Night Live, he took a moment to specifically call out Lorne Michaels, who was nowhere to be found.

"I want to thank Lorne, who went to go take a dump now," he cracked. "He's gonna get home, he's gonna watch it, he loves watching the Emmys at home. Which home, is the big question."

Jason Sudeikis taking up precious time from his finite awards speech to roast Lorne Michaels is A+ content — Claire Willett (@clairewillett) September 20, 2021 @clairewillett

lorne michaels when he gets home and watches jason sudeikis speech pic.twitter.com/SXki5NYsdL — kay bing | 99! spoilers❤️ (@drewnotsogooden) September 20, 2021 @drewnotsogooden

Not to worry, Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis reunited after that speech. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/RWhiYvSeRS — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 20, 2021 @usweekly

playing off jean smart and jason sudeikis mid-speech after running two long bits sandwiched by a commercial break... catch emmy fever babyyyyyy — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) September 20, 2021 @briancgrubb

We know Coach Lasso would say “winning isn’t everything,” but congrats to Jason Sudeikis on his #Emmy Win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. https://t.co/uzBBajEqqh pic.twitter.com/1YZaflBm4w — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 20, 2021 @AppleTV