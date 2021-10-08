NeNe Leakes Says 'Gentlemen' Are Already Sliding Into Her DMs Following Death of Husband Gregg

Getty/Instagram

One month after her husband's death, NeNe Leakes' DMs are already blowing up.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reached out to her 3.9Million Instagram followers to thank them for all the love and support in the wake of Gregg's passing — including the "gentlemen" who were sliding in.

"Thank you again to everybody that's been stopping by the lounge, showing me a lot of love, Jesus Christ!" she exclaimed in an Instagram story, per ET.

She gave a special shout out to CeeLo Green, who hosted his son's birthday party at her lounge in Atlanta, The Lunnethia.

The 53-year-old also had a special thanks for all the guys who had messaged her directly:

'Oh, and thank you to everybody, all the gentleman that have been in my DMs, thank y'all too. Hey!" she laughed, adding that while she appreciated the messages, she's not quite ready to think about dating... yet.

"I'm just over here just doing me right now," she smiled, "but anyway, hey! I love reading the messages. They are... inspiring to say the least. Thank you."

Last month, NeNe confirmed the heartbreaking news her hubby Gregg had lost his battle with colon cancer, at the age of 66.

The couple had been married from 1997 to 2011, and again from 2013 until his death.

NeNe said that in his final message, Gregg told her: "I'm not going to leave you. God is going to bless you."