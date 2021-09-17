NeNe Leakes Back to Blonde After Husband's Death, Talks 'Good Days and Bad Days'

Instagram

The reality star takes to her IG Stories to talk about processing her grief with friends, stepping out to the salon for the first time after losing husband Gregg on September 1.

A new hairstyle might not seem like a big thing, but during certain periods in life, it can be everything. In the case of grieving the loss of a loved one, it can be a monumental step toward moving forward.

On Thursday, NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories to showcase her new look, achieved by stepping out to a salon for the first time since the death of her husband Gregg on September 1. She's returned to her blonde look.

"So I played in dark hair long enough. Now that I'm having to adjust to my new life, my new normal," she told her fans. "I thought I'd go back to blonde."

Talking about the ups and downs of navigating this new chapter in her life, NeNe said she has "good days and bad days." Today was apparently a good day, because she decided to step outside of her circle of support and be around other people.

"Today I felt like going to the salon," she said. "So -- that was good. I normally don't go to the salon. I usually have people come to my house. Today, I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women."

For her, she said that it was "good to be around other people." That's not to say that NeNe has felt alone in the weeks since Gregg's passing, saying that she has "a whole group of people that's coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me, trying to keep my mind off of, you know--" At this point, she became visibly emotional before finishing her thought with the phrase, "events that recently happened."

NeNe was surrounded by friends and family at the celebration of life ceremony held for Gregg on September 6. She shared pictures on her Instagram as well as her IG Stories from the event.

"What a celebration it was! Packed Packed Packed! I am grateful for all of you❤️🙏🏾THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!" NeNe captioned her post. "I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT💔," she added, "I will continue to be strong and celebrate his life🙏🏾."

In her new video posted Thursday, Nene thanked her fans for their condolences and "sweet comments," telling them, "Love you guys, okay, and I’m pushing through with the blonde wig on."