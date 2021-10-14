Off-Duty Female NYPD Cop Shoots Ex-Girlfriend and Kills Her New Lover in Home Ambush: Police

NYPD

She was waiting outside in her NYPD jacket and calmly confessed, police say.

A jilted off-duty police officer shot her ex-girlfriend and killed her new lover after ambushing them at her former partner's home, her colleagues say.

Yvonne Wu, 31, is accused of killing 24-year-old Jamie Liang and wounding Jenny Li, 23, as the new couple returned to Li's Brooklyn apartment on Wednesday night.

Wu, a patrol cop of five years out of the 72nd Precinct just four miles away from the shooting, had an exemplary service record leading up to the "domestic incident."

After responding to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired around 5 PM, Assistant Chief Michael Kemper said officers arrived at the Bensonhurst apartment, where they found a female waiting outside who told them that she'd shot someone, and that person was inside the house.

Upon entry, they found two female victims shot, one lying on the living room floor, the other in the bedroom. Officers immediately began CPR and summoned EMS. Both victims were rushed to hospital; Liang was pronounced dead, but Li is expected to survive.

Liang had been shot in the chest, "possibly more than one time," Assistant Chief Kemper said. Li had been shot once in the torso.

"This horrific incident is being treated as a homicide case," he said. "The motive is believed to be domestic in nature."

Kemper said he believed all three parties knew each other, and that the suspect and the survivor "had an intimate relationship." He could not say if Wu and Liang were ever romantically involved.

He could not yet confirm if the suspect used her service weapon in the shootings, but added there's "a very good chance" it was. It is not clear how the suspect gained entry to the home, but trespass is being investigated.

According to the New York Post, one of the 911 calls came from inside the apartment: A woman can be heard yelling "I told you not to mess with me!"

Another female can be heard begging: "No please! No please!" before four shots ring out.

After the incident, witnesses said the suspect looked "peaceful and calm" as she waited for police to arrive, and was wearing her NYPD jacket.

"She didn’t say anything," one neighbor told the Post. "She was so quiet. No emotions, nothing. She was handcuffed and they put her in the car, that was it. She didn't fight back or nothing. Didn't say a word."

Kemper agreed she was "calm and collected, and very forthcoming".

"Simply put, she confessed. That's all I'm going to say," he said.

Senior police sources told the Post Wu had been dating Li for two years, but they had split up three weeks ago.

Wu, who worked midnights, had last worked Tuesday, and was due back in work Wednesday night.

Sources say she had an excellent service record; she had received four medals and always had good evaluations.