Florida Toddler Shoots Mom, 21, Dead on Zoom Work Call After Finding Dad's Gun

Facebook/WKMG

Her stunned colleagues called 911 after watching the whole thing.

A young Florida mother was shot dead in front of her work colleagues after her toddler son got hold of a loaded handgun.

21-year-old Shamaya Lynn was killed in her home in Altamonte Springs on Wednesday while she sat on a Zoom video call.

One of her shocked co-workers called 911 after reporting hearing a loud bang, before Lynn fell backward away from the screen, and never returned.

Police and ambulances rushed to the apartment on Spanish Trace Drive, but could do nothing to help her.

"Officers and paramedics did their best in rendering aid to Mrs. Lynn, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head," police said.

Neither the child, nor a second toddler who was also in the home were hurt.

"You can just imagine it's a terrible tragedy for any family to face, one that has devastated her entire family, and our community," Altamonte Springs PD Master Patrol Officer Roberto Ruiz Jr told News 6.

"You think about what the family is going to be going through, from not only today, tomorrow, the next day, but for years and years to come."

Investigators claim the loaded gun belonged to the child's father. The state attorney's office will now decide whether or not charges will be brought against him for failing to secure the weapon.