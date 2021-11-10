Lala Kent Talks Randall Emmett Split: 'I Never Thought That My Life Would Be Where It is Right Now'

Getty

While the "Vanderpump Rules" star says she experiences "moments where I have pits in my stomach," she is also "hopeful and happy."

Lala Kent is opening up about her recent split from her fiancé Randall Emmett.

On Wednesday's episode of her podcast, "Give Them Lala...with Randall" -- in which Lala was joined by her assistant, Jessica, and her mom, Lisa -- the "Vanderpump Rules" star gave an update on how she's doing in the wake of her breakup from Randall, with whom she shares 7-month-old daughter Ocean.

While she didn't mention her ex by name, Lala, 31, definitely seemed to be referring to the split as she discussed how she's handling this "new chapter" of her life.

"I take it one minute at a time because a 7-month-old can't sit around and wait for you to get over s---," Lala said. "You better keep your f--king head up and do your thing. So that's what I do."

"I just never thought that my life would be where it is right now and that's okay. That's totally fine," she added. "There's moments where I have pits in my stomach and I'm like, 'I need God to take over right now because it's too much.'"

Jessica -- who praised Lala for "soldiering through" -- pointed out how Lala said she felt "like [she's] lived a thousand lifetimes" since her book, "Give Them Lala," was released back in May. Jessica said she's now seeing the Bravo star "literally step into a new chapter."

After agreeing with Jessica that she does look at her life as "chapters," Lala said, "You have to be grateful for every experience because what I've been through in my life, which people have been through much crazier and traumatic things than I have been through, those people inspire me, who deal with things with grace and they come out on top even with the hand they were dealt."

Fortunately, it appears that the reality star has been able to see the positives that came out of her relationship with Randall, 50.

"For me, I look at it and I'm like, 'I would never have Ocean.' This independence that I have wouldn't be here. It just feels amazing," said Lala, who added that while she has "moments," she feels "so hopeful and happy."

The Bravolebrity said she knows when it's time to cut ties with people in your life.

"If anyone doesn't fit into your evolution and if your evolution involves you being happy or healthy and there are a lot of pluses to the changes you've made and people don't fit into that anymore, not my issue, I'm burning the bridge," Lala said. "And I don't care if I end up with three people around me. If you're a quality person, that to me trumps the quantity."

It was on last week's episode of her podcast that the actress addressed her breakup for the first time.

"I obviously want to acknowledge that I'm sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life," she said, per Cinemablend. "There will be a time I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It's been a lot. I'm going through a lot, and I just at this point in time want to protect my child. She's my No. 1 priority. I know what I signed up for. I'm on a reality television show. But in this moment, it's not about me. It is about my kid, and privacy is the only thing that I'm looking for, for her sake."

Lala stressed that her split hasn't affected her sobriety, in fact, she said the split has made her "stronger" in her sobriety journey.

"I'm kind of putting my steps into play that we work on in AA, which is 'One day at a time,'" explained Lala, who marked three years sobriety last month. "Sometimes it's one minute at a time, and that doesn't just apply to me with drinking, which, surprisingly, even with everything that's going on, I feel like I've never felt stronger in my sobriety."

Rumors that Lala and Randall had split began last month after the former deleted or archived all of her previous social media posts featuring the latter.

On October 17, Lala posted a clip of herself walking through the Beverly Hills Hotel accompanied by two men with Beyonce's "Sorry" playing in the background. "The Row" star also liked a meme that read: "Rumors are swirling that Randall might have had some extracurriculars with a couple of cocktail waitresses," featuring side-by-side photos of Randall and Lisa Rinna holding a gun. She was later spotted not wearing her engagement ring.

Amid the split rumors, TMZ reported that the two were "working on their relationship" and hadn't called off their engagement yet. However, by late October, sources told the outlet that Lala and Randall had officially called it quits, noting that Lala had moved out.

Lala and Randall became engaged in 2018. They welcomed their daughter Ocean back in March.

Randall was previously married to Ambyr Childers from 2009 to 2017. The former pair share daughters London and Rylee.