Lala Kent Opens Up About Working Hard to Stay Sober, Losing Her Identity to Motherhood

Getty

It's only been six months since Lala Kent welcomed baby Ocean into the world with husband Randall Emmett, but the "Vanderpump Rules" star says she still has to put her sobriety first.

"Without it, I’m worthless in every other area," she explained to InTouch. "It comes before motherhood and before my relationship."

For now, though, she said she's been managing her sobriety from alcoholism well, though she admitted it isn't always easy. "I’ve only had one moment where I was on the brink of a relapse," she said, referring to filming for her reality show.

"I work very hard to stay sober," she continued. "I’m not saying that a day won’t come where it will be difficult -- I know those days are ahead."

Probably helping, at least for now, is all the excitement of being a new mom. "I'm enjoying every second!" said Kent. "She's my entire being."

In fact, Kent went so far as to suggest that Ocean has usurped her entirety, which certainly isn't uncommon for new parents -- and especially first-time parents. "I’m sure at some point I’ll bounce back and have my identity," she said. "But right now I just identify as Ocean’s mom."

She's definitely determined to find herself and her identity again; it's just finding that balance as a working mom that so many women struggle with. "Even though she’s not going to remember that I’ve put her with a nanny or a night nurse while I work, the guilt sets in," Kent explained.

Nevertheless, it's just as important for Kent that her daughter see her "out there working and not depending on anybody."

Ocean might also be seeing some other waves in her future, as Kent said Emmett has softened on the idea of more children.

"He was dead set on just one, but then he started saying we should try for another one, so I’ve broken him," Kent laughed. While Ocean is Kent's first child, her husband has two children with his ex-wife, 11-year-old London and 7-year-old Rylee.

She also said that there won't be any new babies "anytime soon," but that could be because the couple is still trying to get married! Right now, Kent says they're looking at sometime in 2022, but it's also the fourth time they've tried to put a date on their wedding.

"We don’t want to be let down again," she explained. "There’s no rush, but Randall is a producer and definitely wants a production."

Kent's new motherhood is front and center in the trailer for the upcoming 9th season of "Vanderpump Rules," with her hilariously saying becoming a mother has made her "grown," before the trailer cuts to a shot of her yelling at someone, "What the f--- is wrong with you?!"

"Vanderpump Rules" kicks off its new season Tuesday, September 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.