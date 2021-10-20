James Kennedy Weighs In on Lala Kent And Randall Emmett’s Alleged Split

Getty

"It's perfect timing, isn't it? She's got a book signing tomorrow in L.A., right?"

Although James Kennedy cannot confirm whether or not Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are still together, he says the timing of these rumors are pretty suspect.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on Tuesday October 19, the "Vanderpump Rules" star told Andy Cohen that although he works to maintain his relationship with the couple, he was out of the loop when it came to their business.

"Well, look, Randall and I have come a long way and obviously my loyalty stands with Lala, no matter what," Kennedy, 29, said. "But, honestly I don't know much. I just wish them the best. I don't really like to dip deep into their business. You know what I mean?"

The 29-year-old added, "I'm all about me and Raquel these days" referring to his engagement with longtime girlfriend Raquel Lewis.

Despite his support for the couple's relationship, Kennedy pointed out the suspicious timing of the breakup rumors and how they've helped her reclaim her spotlight for her upcoming appearance in Los Angeles.

"It's perfect timing, isn't it? Tonight's more about me and Raquel and all we are talking about so far is Lala," he speculated. "I'm just, like, it's perfect. She's got a book signing tomorrow in L.A., right?"

While the DJ couldn't give more insight on Kent and Emmett relationship status, he did express how the rumors have put him in an awkward position with Emmett.

"We have a pickleball tournament with Randall in La Quinta. She canceled that," Kennedy quipped. "Well, her participation is canceled, but now what do I do? Do I go play pickleball with Randall? I've got myself in a pickle here."

Kent, 31, sparked rumors after deleting or archiving all of her previous social media posts with Emmett on Sunday October 17. The model also posted a clip of herself walking through the Beverly Hills Hotel accompanied by two men with Beyonce's "Sorry" playing in the background.

The same day, the 31-year-old liked a meme that read "Rumors are swirling that Randall might have had some extracurriculars with a couple of cocktail waitresses," featuring side-by-side photos of Emmett and Lisa Rinna holding a gun.

Kent has also noticeably disabled the comment function under her social media posts on Instagram.

Neither Kent nor Emmett have commented on fan speculation the two have split, however, a source told Page Six, "Randall always lives a double life. He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender."

According to TMZ, the couple are "working on their relationship" and have not cancelled their engagement... yet.