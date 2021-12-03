Revolting Video Shows Woman Spitting Chips Back Into Bag and Resealing it in Grocery Store

She uses a portable hair straightener.

A disgusting video of a woman eating groceries, spitting back into the packages and resealing them, has emerged online.

The revolting nine-minute clip follows the woman walking through a Kroger's store in Nashville, Tennessee, as she tampers with multiple products, before replacing them on the shelves.

She has no shopping cart or basket with her and appears to have no intention of buying the products. She is clearly aware of the man filming her, who finally challenges her at the end of the clip — even though he is very obviously part of the "joke".

The stomach-churning footage starts with the woman opening and sampling a bag of chips, before she grimaces and spits the chewed food back into the bag. She then takes a portable hair straightener from her Louis Vuitton handbag and reseals the bag of chips, before replacing it on the shelf:

A second bag of chips is more to her liking; she just samples these before once again heat sealing the pack and replacing it — looking straight into the supposedly-clandestine camera several times — before helping herself to a handful of candy, and closing and replacing that box too.

A third bag of chips meets the same fate as the first however, but this time she opens a pack of toilet roll and licks her tongue clean on it, before shoving that back into its packaging, too.

Her repulsive behavior continues, as she opens water bottles and soda cans, takes swigs, and puts them back on the shelves.

At one stage, she even wipes her fingers clean with a packet of baby wipes, shoves the used wipe back into the packet, closes it and walks away.

After nine minutes of leaving the tainted products in her wake, where any customer could have obliviously bought them, the cameraman finally "confronts" her in a farcical conclusion.

"Ma'am, are you stealing?" he asks her.

"I'm not stealing," she tells him. "I plan on buying those things. Mind your own business."

"I remember where I put it. It's none of your business, why don't you mind your own business?" she says — before "fleeing the scene."

The woman reportedly posted the video to her own Instagram, before making her account private.

A spokesperson for Kroger Nashville Division told TooFab that the tainted products were all bought by the individuals in the video.

"The safety of our customers and associates is our top priority," the spokesperson said. "As soon as we received notification of the video circulating that involved one of our stores in the Nashville division, we began our own internal investigation."

"Through the quick action of our team, we were able to verify that the items used for the video were not left behind on the shelf and were purchased by the individuals involved. This video is disturbing even if intended as a prank. It is important to remember that tampering with consumer packaging is a criminal offense."

Tampering with consumer products is a felony in many states; in the past two years there have been several similar incidents — apparently performed for social media clout — including a woman who licked Bluebell ice cream and replaced it in the freezer, and a teen boy who drank and spat back into a bottle of Arizona Iced Tea before replacing it on the shelf.