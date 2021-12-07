Amber Portwood Continues to Rail on Gary and Kristina During Teen Mom Reunion Walkoff

MTV

Dr. Drew chases her off-stage, after Amber was blindsided by news daughter Leah has been in therapy.

The drama continued on Part Two of the "Teen Mom OG Reunion" Tuesday night, picking up just moments after Amber Portwood stormed off the set following a revelation about Leah from ex Gary Shirley.

In the first hour, Gary revealed that their daughter had been seeing a therapist -- something Portwood had wanted, but hadn't been told prior to that exact on-camera moment was actually happening. She was livid, walked off set hurling expletives at Gary, before she was heard yelling at Gary's wife Kristina backstage.

"Kristina, you wanna keep secrets from me? I'm the mother. I would just like to know that she was even going," Portwood said at the top of Part 2, pointing at Kristina as cameras filmed them both off-set. "That would have been nice. Just think about if that was your daughter. Just think about that."

Dr. Drew Pinksy then walked off the set to try and mediate the situation, telling Portwood he understood that learning about the therapy on camera was a "triggering" moment for her.

"And Kristina understands. Me and Kristina have talked about this before, when he was against it and she wasn't," said Amber, before Kristina reiterated that Leah simply wasn't ready for her mom to know she was in therapy yet and was working toward the mother-daughter duo meeting together.

"The 12-year-old child is running every single thing," Portwood fired back. "I've educated myself, I've learned so much, I don't know any therapist in the world that would say don't tell the mother that you're going, especially 10 times. Come on. Everything that I just said is how I feel."

Dr. Drew got the two back on set, sitting them both down with Gary to try and iron out the situation. Thankfully, Kristina was a little better with her words than her other half and explained things in a more pleasing way to Amber.

"As a mother, yes, coparenting, yes the communication should be open. But I'm kind of in the middle, because I know how Leah has asked -- she wanted to work on the relationship with you, but she wanted to do it in private," Kristina told her. "I think she wanted you not to know so that way when she came back to you, that it was a lot of progress on her part and no time was missed between you and her."

"You saying it that way is completely different," said Amber, calming down. "The reason why I got hurt is because I just don't feel like ... hearing about things sometimes on camera, I feel like, I want to hear them behind the scenes so I can process it."

Speaking about her repeated attempts to communicate with Leah throughout the most recent season, Portwood then addressed her daughter believing her tears in one especially emotional video message were fake. "When I sent that video, when I heard her say something about the fake crying, it killed me," said Amber.

Gary then explained that because she's so young, Leah also worries about her friends will react to her being in therapy, another reason she wanted to keep it private.

With cooler heads prevailing, Amber was then asked how things between her and Kristina were now ... outside of this dust-up.

"I love Kristina and I respect her today. I think before, when I was hurting and I lashed out at her, I wasn't understanding exactly everything she was doing," said Portwood, referring to her attacking Kristina on social media in the past.