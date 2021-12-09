Lourdes 'Lola' Leon Defends Showing Skin, Sizzles In Paper Magazine Spread

Indiana Piorek for PAPER Magazine

She also spills on having "a base layer of hatred because so many people like to hate on" mom Madonna -- and why she "can't get behind" this Hailey Bieber style staple.

Lourdes "Lola" Leon stuns in the latest cover shoot for Paper Magazine, in which she also defends embracing her sexuality and showing some skin whenever she damn well pleases.

The 25-year-old daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon commands the spotlight as she sizzles in a series of revealing bikinis, skirts and lingerie, while -- at points -- rocking a red wig and colored contacts for the publication's latest issue.

Indiana Piorek for PAPER Magazine

In an accompanying interview with friend and fashion designer Raul Lopez, Leon is asked how she feels she's been portrayed in the media -- a question which prompts a takedown of sexist bullying from the model/dancer.

"First of all, I would say that showing skin does not equate with hoe activity, ok? And I think it's a bit ridiculous that people are still living in this world where we're equating showing skin with wanting attention or being a hoe," she replied.

"Literally, like let a bitch. Let her wear what she wants," she continued, before talking about the pressures put on women in the spotlight. "You have to follow these rules and be cute, be polite and be nice. Not do too much of this, not do too much of that. You can't talk s--- to anyone because people will be so mad at you, even though they're talking s--- to you in the first place, but you can't clap back. God forbid you clap back."

Indiana Piorek for PAPER Magazine

She went on to tell the publication that her "values" celebrate people being "as least or as most sexual" as they want.

"People really place a lot of value in women on how they look and how sexual they are," she added. "Be hot, but not too hot. Be the virgin and the whore at the same time ... So the second you reclaim that sexuality as something that is your own, people are f---ing mad."

While it's a sentiment that would certainly make her mama proud, Lourdes doesn't love some of the -- as she sees it -- lazy comparisons her haters make between herself and Madonna.

"I have a base layer of hatred because so many people like to hate on my mom, so it's obviously like I'm the spawn, I'm the oldest daughter, I'm going to see the tail end of that hate," she said of some of the backlash she's received int he past. "So anything I do negative, it's, 'Like mother, like daughter.' Y'all are so unoriginal."

Indiana Piorek for PAPER Magazine

During the interview she also takes aim at a current fashion trend she simply can't get behind -- and called out Hailey Bieber in the process.

"I can't get into the casualizing, or the casualization, of the blazer. The oversized blazer. Cause I'm not a blazer girl," she said, before admitting, "It's because I have massive linebacker shoulders that it looks so bad on me."

"The corporate America casual going out to dinner look. I just can't, I just can't," she added, before Lopez suggested she wear one with "a slutty look" underneath.

"Yeah, that's giving Hailey Bieber for me. I don't really know. I said what I said," she added. "The sexy corporate America look is not for me. Maybe I'll get into it when I'm a little more grown. We'll see. Never say never, but that's just something I have seen where I'm like, 'All these bitches in these blazers three times their size,' I can't."