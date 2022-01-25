Cheryl Hines Reacts After Husband RFK Jr. Compares Vaccine Mandate to Nazi Germany

Getty

Hines says she agrees with those calling Kennedy Jr.'s outlandish comments "wrong."

Cheryl Hines broke her silence on Monday night, after her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made headlines for a speech he made during an anti-vax rally over the weekend in Washington D.C.

During a rally against vaccine mandates on Sunday, Kennedy likened the policies enacted to fight the pandemic to Nazi Germany -- and even insinuated those facing persecution from the Nazis had better options than anti-vaxxers do now.

"Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you can hide in the attic like Anne Frank did. I visited in 1962, East Germany with my father and met people who climbed the wall and escaped. Many died doing it, but it was possible," he said during his speech.

"Today the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run and none of us can hide," he added, before talking about satellites, Bill Gates and 5G.

At the antivaxx rally in DC, RFK Jr. says that in the future "none of us can run and none of us can hide" because of Bill Gates' satellites and also 5G, unlike... the Holocaust.



"Even in Hitler's Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did." pic.twitter.com/bRtmDBTxZl — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 23, 2022 @oneunderscore__

On Sunday night, the Auschwitz Memorial responded to a clip from the speech on Twitter, writing, "Exploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany - including children like Anne Frank - in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay."

Hines was tagged in the replies to the Auschwitz Memorial's tweet -- with with one follower demanding she "make a statement" and asking whether she "stands with your husband."

"My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues," she responded.

@CherylHines you need to make a statement!

Do you stand with your husband? — FreshWaterHippie☮️ (@IrishGypsy20) January 23, 2022 @IrishGypsy20

My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022 @CherylHines

That statement wasn't good enough for at least one follower, who suggested an alternative response to RFK Jr.'s comments in the replies.

"How about this? 'No one should compare anything to the horrors of the Holocaust. My husband was wrong to do so,'" read the comment. Hines' reaction: "Yes, I agree with you."

Hines made things a little more confusing, however, when she responded to reporter Ben Collins, who retweeted her response and wrote, "Here's Cheryl Hines commenting on her husband RFK Jr.'s comparison between antivaxxers and Jews in World War II."

"I assure you that’s not what I was commenting on," she said, before Collins shared a screen grab of the entire thread. She denied responding to anything having to do with World War II and added, "I was responding to, 'Do you stand with your husband.'"

Yes, I agree with you. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022 @CherylHines

I assure you that’s not what I was commenting on. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022 @CherylHines

Yeah, I know. So you can see what I’m replying to, right? Nothing about WW II. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022 @CherylHines