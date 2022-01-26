Lala Kent's Vanderpump Rules Costars Detail 'Sexual Rumors' They Heard About Randall Emmett

Bravo

"Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should have been brought to my attention."

Lala Kent's "Vanderpump Rules" costars may have had some insight into Randall Emmett's alleged cheating -- but didn't warn her because they felt she wouldn't want to hear it.

In a preview clip from the second part of the show's reunion, airing Wednesday night on Bravo, both Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy detailed some of the rumors they heard about Kent's baby daddy before Lala called it quits.

Kent and Emmett reportedly split in Fall 2021, with Lala claiming he cheated on her with "many" different people. So far, Emmett has kept quiet about the breakup and Kent's previous cheating allegations.

"I had heard rumors. Lala, you didn't seem like you wanted to know these things and you didn't seem like you wanted anybody to even mention anything even remotely about your personal life," said Tom, with the rest of the group appearing to agree with him.

"That's true, we were never allowed to talk about him," added Scheana Shay, who said she thought Randall "was a standup man."

When Andy Cohen pressed for more details from Tom and James on what they'd heard, the two opened up.

"Somebody that you all know, I will not mention his name, his sibling works with somebody who, they're best friends ... but Randall was apparently hitting this person up," claimed Sandoval. "But I don't have proof."

James was a bit more forthcoming with his claims.

"I heard some sexual rumors. Hotel room stuff, girls meeting up. I saw him buying drinks with two of the hottest girls that walked into Sur," said Kennedy. "Baby was already born at this point by the way. It was touchy-feely at the bar. I was like, 'Oh my god,' I was like, 'Does anyone not see Randall?!'"

While the cast felt Kent wouldn't have wanted to know any of this, she said that definitely was not the case.

"Not one time has anybody come up to me and said, 'This is what your dude is doing,'" she said. "Randall Emmett creeping around on me? That should have been brought to my attention."

During a recent interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kent opened up a bit more about James and Sandoval knowing more than they let on.

"As time passes, I have a lot of people that are telling me things. Everyone wants to say, 'It's not your business.' How would you feel?" she said at the time. "I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something."

Speaking with Us Magazine, however, Scheana had a different outlook on the situation.

"I think James and Kristen had said that they had heard things years ago. But at that time, if anyone who had heard anything would've brought that to Lala, she would've shut it down," said Shay. "She says, 'Now I wish people came to me.' But at the same time, if people did come to her then and she didn't shut it down and she did leave him, she wouldn't have [daughter] Ocean."

We've reached out to Randall Emmett for comment.