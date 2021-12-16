Lala Kent Claims Randell Emmett Proposed with a 'Fake' Ring with a 'S--- Brown' Diamond

Getty

On the latest installment of her "Give Them Lala" podcast, Kent says that she finds out new things about Emmett daily which feel like a "punch in the gut."

Lala Kent continues to unload on her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, targeting the engagement ring he gave her this time with some rather damning claims.

It all went down on the latest installment of her podcast, "Give Them Lala," where she said that she's still discovering new things about Emmett almost daily, and that often those revelations hit her like a "punch in the gut."

The "Vanderpump Rules" star dug into the diamond ring she received when Emmett proposed back in 2018, saying that after their breakup she took it to a jeweler who analyzed the stone and uncovered its GIA certification.

According to Kent, she was told that the ring was "treated by one or more processes to change its color." Before treatment, the assessment was that the diamond was "most likely brown."

She'd been curious and a little suspicious after recalling Emmett talking to her mom about how some hip-hop artists "take s----- diamonds and make them pretty."

It's also a direct contrast to what was reported in the media at the time, with the ring's designer, reportedly telling Page Six it was worth $150,000. Kent's "highly recommended" jeweler valued it closer to somewhere in the teens.

Kent went on to say that she actually confronted that designer, who "seemed a little stressed out" by her questioning. She then claimed that he admitted to her that Emmett knew "exactly what he was buying."

"I don't doubt that for a second," Kent agreed.

As for the ring itself, Kent says she's done with it. "If I’m allowed to get rid of it, that’s what I want to do. I don’t want it in a pendant. I don’t want this thing in my home," she said. "It’s bad ju-ju."

The discovery that the ring wasn't what she'd thought or been told left Kent with one conclusion about her time with Emmett. "There's not one piece of the five years I was with this person that has been truthful and honest," she said.