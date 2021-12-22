Lala Kent Calls Randall Emmett 'Worst Thing to Ever Happen' to Her

Getty

"It is such a mind f---."

Lala Kent is to sharing more thoughts on her relationship and split from her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the "Vanderpump Rules" star again spoke candidly about her breakup from Randall.

Lala -- who shares 9-month-old daughter Ocean with Randall -- slammed her ex, saying he was "the worst thing to ever happen" to her. The former couple called it quits and broke off their engagement in October after over five years together.

"I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life?" Lala, 31, said of her daughter. "It is such a mind f---."

The reality star brought up how she raised questions about her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Scheana Shay and her fiancé Brock Davies, who revealed on an October episode of the series that he hadn't or spoken to his two children -- whom he shares with his ex-wife -- in four years.

Lala told host Amanda Hirsch that she wished someone have given her the same treatment when it came to her relationship.

"I wish they f---ing would have," she explained. "I wish that somebody would've come to me and said, 'I'm getting DMs about your person.' No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship."

Amanda then asked Lala if she believes "anyone knew and didn't say something," to which she replied, "They had to of because a couple of episodes ago James [Kennedy] and [Tom] Sandoval both expressed that they knew things," adding that "as time passes I have a lot of people that are telling me things."

"I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something," Lala continued, beginning to break down in tears.

Lala and Randall's relationship began in 2016. The pair became engaged in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Ocean back in March. The two called off their engagement in late October.

Following the split, Lala has continued to open up about the breakup on social media and on her podcast, "Give Them Lala."

On an episode earlier this month, the Bravo star detailed the moment she knew she had to leave Randall.

Lala said she had her "head in the sand for a really long time" before she came to terms with the reality of her situation.

"The second that I felt unsafe -- I said this in therapy -- I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation,'" she said of the moment she decided to leave. "I got that pit and I got the f--- out. No questions asked."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last week, the "Give Them Lala" author threw shade at her sex life with Randall. On December 13, Lala took to Instagram to promote a Bellesa vibrator and used the opportunity to take a jab at her ex.

"'Tis the season for a little extra self-care! I'm giving away *thousands* of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays!" she captioned of herself -- above -- holding the sex toy and wearing a holiday-themed sweatshirt that read: "It's (C)lit."

"It's the best sexy time I've had in five years and eight months 😏🥳," Lala added.

Meanwhile, also last week, on an episode of her podcast, Lala dug into the diamond ring she received when Randall proposed back in 2018, claiming her ex popped the question with a "fake" ring with a "s--- brown" diamond. After the breakup, Lala said she she took the ring to a jeweler who analyzed the stone and uncovered its GIA certification.