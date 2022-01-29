Every Must-See Super Bowl LVI Commercial (So Far)

YouTube

Some of the celebrities making appearances in Super Bowl 56 ads include Mila Kunis, Seth Rogen, Megan Thee Stallion and Idris Elba.

It's not even been revealed who will be playing in Super Bowl LVI yet, but the star-studded commercials are already dropping.

Leading up to the Big Game -- which will take place on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles -- brands have released teasers or full clips of their Super Bowl ads. And like in the past, many of the high-priced TV spots feature celebrity cameos. Some of the stars making appearances in Super Bowl 56 ads include Mila Kunis, Demi Moore, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Megan Thee Stallion and Idris Elba.

Check out ads and teasers released so far -- TooFab will be updating as more drop leading up to the Big Game.

AT&T (Demi Moore & Mila Kunis)

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore have partnered together for a new Super Bowl commercial for AT&T.

The short spot features the two stars -- who have both been married to Ashton Kutcher -- at a high school reunion. The two both make their way toward the stage as an announcer prepares to reveal who was voted "Most Admired Alum" by their graduating class.

"Oh shut up," Kunis says, rolls her eyes while smiling, "This is so embarrassing. Guys, don't make a scene!" Meanwhile, at Moore's table, the 59-year-old says, "There's no way it's me" -- before adding, "Was that good acting?"

When both stars reach the stage, however, neither wins the crown. "I had no idea that we went to the same high school," Moore tells Kunis, as they commiserate over their loss. "We have a lot in common," Kunis replies.

Lays (Seth Rogen & Paul Rudd)

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd have teamed up with Lay's for their Super Bowl ad, which will be the brand's first in 17 years. The chip brand has released two teasers -- so far -- for their upcoming TV spot.

The first clip shows a man singing the words, "Oh, Seth Rogen. Where are you?" to a Seth Rogen shrine, which includes photos, a magazine cover, and, of course, a bag of Lay's Classic potato chips.

The second preview, meanwhile, features Rogen and Rudd talking about a teaser while filming a teaser. In the clip, the two can be seen sitting in a car on a film set. Seth, 39, and Paul, 52, rock old-school style outfits, with the former wearing a tie-dye shirt and the latter donning a beret. As Rudd pretends to drive the car, Rogen asks some questions.

"What are we doing?" Seth asks Paul, who replies, "We're doing a teaser."

"We're doing a teaser. For the commercial?" Rogen clarifies, holding up a bag of Lay's Classic, which appears to have a throwback design. The actor proceeds to ask his pal if "teasing commercials now" is "a thing."

"Yeah, like a movie trailer," Rudd says, to which Rogen asks, "Yeah, but the commercial is incredibly short in the first place, how long is the teaser?"

"Oh it's really sh--," Paul replies, as he's cut off.

Frito-Lay: Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos (Megan Thee Stallion & Charlie Puth)

Things are getting hot -- Flamin' Hot! Megan Thee Stallion AKA the "Hot Girl" is the face of Frito-Lay's first-ever Flamin' Hot Super Bowl campaign. The chip brand has released three teasers -- so far -- for Cheetos Flamin' Hot Crunchy and Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch chips featuring Megan, in addition to singer Charlie Puth.

The first teaser begins with Megan arriving on a set, presumably to shoot the commercial. Upon her arrival, the rapper -- who was munching on some Flamin' Hot Cheetos -- is asked by security if she has any possible allergies to different kinds of animals, such as foxes, bears, water buffaloes, and sloths.

After a rather confused Megan responds that she's not allergic to any of those animals, the security lets her inside, before then asking one more question: "You're comfortable around crocodiles right?" Megan replies, "A croca-what?!"

The second clip opens with the "Body" rapper eating some Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos as she walks to her trailer. When she arrives, she finds that the door to her trailer is locked. The door then opens just a crack, and a sloth's hand pops out and takes down the sign that has Megan's name on it. It then shuts the door. "Excuse me?! Megan says in response.

Meanwhile, the third teaser stars Charlie Puth, who, like Megan, walks to his trailer. However, unlike Megan, he finds that someone -- or something -- has already been inside it as the door is open ajar. Ominous music plays as Charlie nervously steps into his trailer, only to find that it's covered in Flamin' Hot-covered animal footprints. The camera then shows opened bags of Cheetos Flamin' Hot Crunchy and Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch chips. A confused Charlie picks up a red feather and asks, "What the --," as the clip ends before the mysterious culprit is revealed.

Booking.com (Idris Elba)

Idris Elba is getting ready for his Big Game debut: a Booking.com commercial. The travel website dropped two teasers of their Super Bowl ad. In the first clip, Elba rehearses for his Booking.com commercial, testing out his chops on spokespersons Jonathan Goldsmith and Isaiah Mustafa.

"Booking dot yeah," Elba says to Goldsmith and Mustafa over Zoom. The two Booking.com spokespersons give Elba their ratings. "Seven," Goldsmith tells Elba. "Great effort." Mustafa gives Elba a six.

However, Elba's second attempt appears to get a better response. "Stop," Mustafa says, "You're giving me tingles." Goldsmith agrees, "I got a little tingle."

Meanwhile, in the second teaser, Elba calls his "spokes-blokes" for some advice. "I just wanted to reach out to two icons of the advertising world."

"Are you going to be wearing a shirt?" Goldsmith asks, and Mustafa adds, "Are you going to be any singing animals? Maybe fire explosions? Maybe cars driving in, with people jumping out paragliding?"

"I'm definitely going to be wearing a shirt," Elba replies.

Before the ad ends, Mustafa throws in one more idea. "Ooh! I got it. You reverse skydive. Have you ever done that? No. You're going to be the first!"

Budweiser Clydesdales

After being absent from the Big Game last year, Budweiser is returning to the Super Bowl -- and so are their famous Clydesdale horses. The beer brand released a very short, 10-second teaser of their upcoming ad. The brief clip shows a Clydesdale horse's hooves as the steed gallops through a field, before the words, "We're back," appear on the screen.

Michelob Ultra (Steve Buscemi & Peyton Manning)

Peyton Manning and Steve Buscemi are getting their bowl on for the Super Bowl. Michelob Ultra has dropped three brief teasers for their Big Game commercial and it takes place at a bowling alley hilariously named Superior Bowl. The first clip begins with an exterior shot of the bowling alley, revealing its name. It then cuts to footage of inside the bowling alley, ending with a shot of someone lacing up their bowling shoes as a Michelob Ultra beer sits next to them.

The second teaser opens to the same exterior shot of Superior Bowl, before then showing an unidentified person getting things set up inside the bowling alley, including cleaning bowling shoes and wiping down the bar. It's then revealed that it's none other than Buscemi.