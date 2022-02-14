Frances Bean Cobain Confirms She's Dating Tony Hawk's Son Riley After Instagram Hiatus

Instagram

"2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for."

Frances Bean Cobain has returned to social media with a new romance to celebrate.

The 29-year-old announced that she would be taking a break from Instagram a year ago, and the daughter of Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain has ended her hiatus with a few moments that she's thankful for -- including her relationship with Tony Hawk's son Riley.

"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram," she began her post, "which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health."

"2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for," she continued. "I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy."

"Here's to hoping everyone's 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self happy new year," Frances concluded her heartwarming post.

The post included a carousel of images that featured Riley smiling as he held a dog dressed in a Santa costume. In another photo, the couple could be seen cozying up to one another on a boat while Hawk and his wife Catherine Goodman did the same.

Frances also shared photos of her grandmother, art, pets and a throwback photo of herself as a newborn sleeping next to her father Kurt.

Cobain was previously linked to Isaiah Silva and the former couple exchanged their vows back in June 2014. The pair inevitably split after Frances filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Legal documents detailing how assets would be split and stated that Silva would not be entitled to her father's estate which is valued at $450 million.

According to TMZ, the couple had fought over the ownership of Kurt’s iconic guitar which eventually ended up in Silva’s possession in the divorce settlement.