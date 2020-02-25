Courtney Love shared a sweet tribute to her late husband Kurt Cobain on what would have been their 28th wedding anniversary on Monday.

The 48-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a throwback snap from their wedding in 1992 in Honolulu Hawai'i, which took place four months after they began dating and while she was pregnant with their only child, daughter Frances Bean.

"28 years ago I recall feeling, deeply, delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was. This man was an angel. i thank him for looking out for me," Love captioned the photo of the pair holding large bouquets.

Love and Cobain were the It rock star couple during the early 90s, with her star rising as lead singer of the band Hole, while he had already cemented himself as a grunge god fronting Nirvana.

"Courtney and Kurt are the nineties, much more talented version of Sid and Nancy," a record executive noted in a 1992 Vanity Fair article. "[Courtney's] going to be famous and [Kurt] already is, but unless something happens, they're going to self-destruct. I know they're both going to be big stars. I just don’t want to be a part of it."

Their relationship was fraught with reports of drug abuse, as both stars were believed to have been battling a heroin addiction. In 1994, Cobain killed himself at his home in Seattle. He was 27.

"many parts of the the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest shit imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience, almost," Love wrote in her Instagram tribute.

Since his death, Love has been open about her struggle with addiction. Receiving the Icon Award at the 2020 NME Awards this month, the "Doll Parts" Singer revealed she was 18 months sober.

"Thank you so much, I didn't prepare any speech, I'm so sorry, I didn't mean to be disrespectful," she said on stage, according to Loudwire. "I woke up this morning and I have the honor of picking up this f--k you thing [waves NME award] … I'm also 18 months sober today. I can't believe that and that's pretty wild. Thank so much, I'm very honored. Thanks a lot."

She reflected on her new found sobriety in her tribute to Cobain as well.

"between Kurt's strange amazing divinity, and the honor of a few true friends, the gift of desperation and sobriety. Of a Higher power and of love, and of empathy, I'm here now. It'll be ok," she wrote.

Fans and friends sent their support to the "Man in the Moon" actress, as supermodel/photographer Helena Christensen wrote in the comment section, "What an absolute magically poetic picture of love that is ❤️ You were lucky to meet such an angel and so was he. You came out on the other side and he'll be waiting on the other side 💕".

Love clearly agrees as she ended her post by saying, "I see him on the shore. Rocking in the free world. My husband."

