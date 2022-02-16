Wendy Williams Posts New Video from Miami, Says She's 'Doing Okay,' Will Be Back on Her Show

Getty

The talk show host has been absent from her show all season as she's battled various ailments and is in a legal battle with Wells Fargo over her mental health and access to her funds.

Wendy Williams is back on video, if not yet on her eponymous television show. The talk show host offered fans an update on her health and wellness from Miami with a five-minute video uploaded to her new Instagram page.

Wendy's Instagram presence had previously been through her official show page, but since she hasn't really been involved with the show at all this season, this new page is an opportunity for her to speak directly to her fans -- and not to worry, it's already got that blue check!

It's a rare update from Wendy, who has been mostly out of the spotlight since she abruptly stepped away from her talk show at the beginning of the current season. "The Wendy Williams Show" has seen a series of guest hosts, with Sherri Shepherd reportedly close to closing a deal to take over as permanent guest host for the rest of the season.

Wendy fans have reason to hope, though, as Wendy herself made it clear that she absolutely intends to return to her show. Talking about her efforts to eat right and take care of herself, she said, "I want to be all I can be and then get back to New York and get on down with 'The Wendy Williams Show.'"

"I'm doing okay, ya know?" Wendy said in the video while walking along the beach. Her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., appears to be the one recording the video -- he's not going to get a career as a cameraman after this one -- as he can be heard asking her questions from time to time as they walk and he calls her "mom." Pretty conclusive, if you ask us!

Wendy is currently living in Miami with Kevin Jr. and has said she also has extended family nearby to offer their support as she receives out-patient treatment for her Graves' disease, a thyroid condition, and a bout with Covid.

According to Wendy, she's leading a pretty active life down there, taking daily walks on the beach in the morning and even hitting the gym to keep her fitness regimen going. She even showed a bit of her sassy side when Kevin was asking questions about what she does like an interview. "Excuse me, you know I work out!" she scolds him at one point.

She said she does conduct "some business," but did not go into specifics if that means she's actually in touch with or involved with her show in any way right now.

She did acknowledge, though, that she is right now on a "break from New York," which is where her show is filmed. "Everybody's got issues, don't they?," she tells Hunter Jr. in the video.

"At 56 years old, there are things that happen to people," she added, referring to dealing with more health issues as people age. That's why she's focusing on fitness and eating right and taking care of herself mind and body.

"I am going back stronger," she vowed. The video wrapped with Wendy walking alone down the beach, showing just how strong she is. In a way, it could be seen as a rebuttal of sorts on its own to claims from Wells Fargo that she may be "incapacitated."

According to a legal filing dated February 4, obtained by People and several other media outlets, the talk show host is currently in a battle with Wells Fargo over "several million dollars" of her funds that she claims she's being denied access to.

According to the bank's own filings, also obtained by People, they've frozen Williams' accounts because the organization "has strong reason to believe that [she] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation."

Many of the conclusions seem to have come from communications with Williams' former financial adviser, Lori Schiller, with the institution reporting that Schiller advised that Williams "was of unsound mind."

The bank further says that Schiller's reports that she had "recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams]' own expressed apprehensions."

In her own legal filing, as detailed by People, Williams claims that she fired Schiller due to her "malfeasance in relation to [Williams]' accounts" and "improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship."

Williams is pushing for the New York Supreme Court to require Wells Fargo to immediately unfreeze her accounts. She asserts that if this does not happen, she "will be in default of several bill payments, including her mortgages, her marital settlement payment, and employee payroll."

In response, Wells Fargo on February 9th filed a petition "for the appointment of a guardian of the property of [Williams]," per People. In the document, Williams was described as "incapacitated" and a "victim of undue influence and financial exploitation," claims which Williams' attorney vehemently denied.

The note further called for Williams' assets to be unfrozen in the interim until "a hearing be scheduled in an effort to resolve this matter as equitably and efficiently as possible for the benefit of both parties."